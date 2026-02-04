Corporate Law Update: 24 - 30 January 2026

Richard Burrows’s articles from Macfarlanes LLP are most popular:
This week:
Items of interest
- AFME updates selling restrictions wording. The
Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) has published
revised wording for the selling restrictions most commonly put in
place on equity transactions. The new wording reflects the
commencement of the UK's new regime for public offers of
securities and admissions to trading on 19 January 2026.
Read AFME's updated selling restrictions wording (opens PDF)
- Changes to company accounts requirements
delayed. Companies House has confirmed (in an update to
its guidance on filing company accounts) that changes to company
accounts made by the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act
2023 (ECCTA) will not come into effect in April 2027, as originally
scheduled. The changes include requiring companies to file their
accounts using commercial software, and the removal of certain
filing relaxations for small companies and micro-entities.
You can read more on the ECCTA in our recent article The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA).
Access Companies House's guidance on filing company accounts
- Option to keep central register at Companies House
abolished. The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency
Act 2023 (Commencement No. 7) Regulations 2026 (SI 2026/57) have
been made. The Regulations abolish the option for companies to keep
certain company registers (including their register of members)
centrally at Companies House. Very few companies took advantage of
this option, so the impact will be minimal.
Access the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (Commencement No. 7) Regulations 2026 (SI 2026/57)
