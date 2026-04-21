Limited Liability Protection: When Can Directors Face Personal Liability?

Incorporating a company provides a safety net, but it is not an absolute protection against personal risk. The protection of limited liability is conditional, and directors must be aware of the pressure points...

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Key takeaway

Incorporating a company provides a safety net, but it is not an absolute protection against personal risk. The protection of limited liability is conditional, and directors must be aware of the pressure points, particularly during financial distress. Liquidators will forensically scrutinise a director’s conduct, pursuing recovery for any breach of duty or misfeasance that causes a loss to creditors. Risk is best managed early, and seeking professional advice at the first sign of financial strain and maintaining strong corporate governance will often prevent liabilities from escalating.

How does limited liability protection work in England and Wales?

Incorporation is often treated as a safety net. Set up a limited company and, in return, you get peace of mind that your personal assets are protected if things go wrong. It is a comforting idea, but it is also only half true.

The principle of limited liability remains one of the central advantages of trading through a company in England and Wales. A company has its own legal personality, separate from its directors and shareholders, and in most cases, liability is confined to the company itself. But the key point, too often overlooked, is that this protection is conditional. When directors step outside the boundaries of proper conduct, the corporate veil begins to look far thinner. Ultimately, limited liability is a privilege of incorporation, not a guarantee of immunity.

When do personal guarantees trigger personal liability for directors?

In practice, personal liability rarely arises out of nowhere. It tends to follow identifiable pressure points in a company’s lifecycle, particularly where financial distress is involved. A familiar example is the use of personal guarantees. Many directors sign these as part of funding arrangements without fully appreciating that they bypass the protection of limited liability entirely, often assuming that they have standard consumer law protections. If the company cannot meet its obligations, the director can be pursued directly.

Other risks are less obvious but just as significant. Overdrawn director’s loan accounts, for instance, are routinely scrutinised and pursued in insolvency. What may have been treated informally during trading can quickly become a personal liability once a liquidator is appointed.

What are the consequences of wrongful trading and a breach of directors’ duties?

Even absent dishonesty, directors remain under a framework of statutory and fiduciary duties. These duties, codified in the Companies Act 2006, require directors to act within their powers, promote the success of the company, exercise reasonable care and skill, and avoid conflicts of interest.

They are not merely aspirational. Continuing to trade when insolvency is unavoidable can expose directors to claims for wrongful trading, while dishonest conduct may lead to findings of fraudulent trading, with far more serious consequences.

When a company enters liquidation, those duties are applied with forensic scrutiny. Liquidators are under a duty to investigate what went wrong and, where appropriate, to pursue recovery from directors whose conduct has caused loss. Claims for misfeasance or breach of directors’ duties are a well-trodden route to personal liability.

Can HMRC target company directors for unpaid corporate taxes?

Tax is another area where the landscape has shifted. HMRC has, in recent years, taken a more assertive approach, particularly in cases involving repeated insolvency or suspected avoidance.

Directors can now find themselves personally on the hook through mechanisms such as Joint Liability Notices or Personal Liability Notices, especially where non-payment is linked to neglect or misconduct, or unlawful conduct that triggers civil recovery.

What are the risks of phoenix companies and post-insolvency claims?

The risks do not end there. Directors involved in so-called “phoenix” arrangements where a new company rises from the ashes of an insolvent one, must navigate strict statutory rules. Failure to do so can result in personal liability for the debts of the new entity. In more serious cases, directors may face disqualification under the directors’ disqualification regime, and increasingly, compensation orders requiring them to make good the losses suffered by creditors.

What is striking is that many of these risks crystallise after the event. It is only once a company has failed that decisions are revisited, often with the benefit of hindsight and under the lens of insolvency legislation. Actions that may have felt commercially justified at the time are reassessed against legal duties and creditor interests. The margin for error, particularly in the “zone of insolvency,” is far narrower than many directors appreciate.

How can directors manage the risks of personal liability?

None of this is to suggest that limited liability is illusory. It remains a highly effective and entirely legitimate protection when used properly but it is not a catch-all shield, and it was never intended to be. Directors who treat it as such, particularly in periods of financial difficulty, run the risk of personal exposure that can be both significant and long-lasting.

The practical lesson is straightforward. Risk is best managed early, not defended later. Taking advice at the first sign of financial strain, maintaining proper governance, and approaching decisions with a clear understanding of directors’ duties will, in most cases, prevent problems from escalating.

Insurance can provide a degree of comfort, but it is no substitute for informed decision-making and regular legal check-ups, particularly as most policies will not respond to dishonest or reckless conduct. Directors who understand where its boundaries lie are far better placed to stay on the right side of them.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.