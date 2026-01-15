Listen to the podcast episode 'Where do Funds Live and Why Does it Matter?' hosted by AIMA's Drew Nicol, Director, Research and Communications, to get insight into topics including:

The relationship between fund managers and their underlying funds, which operate out of different places around the world.

How Brexit has reshaped the role of fund domiciles.

The rise of private credit and digital assets products.

What's next for alternative investments, from greater investor diversification to the growing digitalisation of fund structures.

And what this all means for the places these funds call home.

Listen now: Where do Funds Live and Why Does it Matter?

Drew Nichol and Elliot Refson discuss how Jersey has become a key hub in the global and cross-border investment landscape, exploring factors such as its tax-neutral framework and flexible regulation, and its reputation for efficiency and stability.

If you'd like to discuss the topics covered, Elliot would be pleased to hear from you. Contact Elliot.

You might also be interested to read this recent article: Tokenisation and the V-Bucks Generation Transition from Jersey Finance's Philip Pirecki.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.