ARTICLE
15 January 2026

Where Do Funds Live And Why Does It Matter?

JF
Jersey Finance Limited

Contributor

Jersey Finance Limited logo
Jersey Finance is a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2001 to represent and promote the Island of Jersey’s International Finance Centre. Funded by local financial services firms and the Government of Jersey. Jersey Finance has a presence in Jersey, Dubai, Hong Kong SAR, Johannesburg, London, New York and Singapore.
Explore Firm Details
You'll find the answer to this question in a recent episode of ‘The Long-Short' podcast, produced by the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), featuring Jersey Finance's Head of Funds, Elliot Refson.
Jersey Corporate/Commercial Law
Jersey Finance
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Jersey Finance’s articles from Jersey Finance Limited are most popular:
  • with Finance and Tax Executives
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy industries
Jersey Finance Limited are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom

Listen to the podcast episode 'Where do Funds Live and Why Does it Matter?' hosted by AIMA's Drew Nicol, Director, Research and Communications, to get insight into topics including:

  • The relationship between fund managers and their underlying funds, which operate out of different places around the world.
  • How Brexit has reshaped the role of fund domiciles.
  • The rise of private credit and digital assets products.
  • What's next for alternative investments, from greater investor diversification to the growing digitalisation of fund structures.
  • And what this all means for the places these funds call home.

Listen now: Where do Funds Live and Why Does it Matter?

Drew Nichol and Elliot Refson discuss how Jersey has become a key hub in the global and cross-border investment landscape, exploring factors such as its tax-neutral framework and flexible regulation, and its reputation for efficiency and stability.

If you'd like to discuss the topics covered, Elliot would be pleased to hear from you. Contact Elliot.

You might also be interested to read this recent article: Tokenisation and the V-Bucks Generation Transition from Jersey Finance's Philip Pirecki.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jersey Finance
Jersey Finance
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More