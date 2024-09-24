A Guide To An Enforceable Contract: How To Ensure Your Business Contract Is Legally Binding

Contracts are essential for business operations, required whenever a business buys or sells goods or services or enters partnerships with other businesses or individuals. It is therefore crucial for business owners to understand the law governing the enforceability of contracts.

In this article, we discuss the key elements of a contract and its formation, which businesses must consider when contracting with individuals and other businesses.

Offer

For a contract to be enforceable, one party must make an offer, which is a promise to enter into the contract on certain terms. The offer must be specific, complete, capable of acceptance, and made with the intention of being bound by acceptance.

This means the offer must consist of final terms that indicate a mutual understanding that no further negotiations regarding its terms will take place.

The offer can be made by one party to a particular individual, a group of persons, or the public at large.

Acceptance

In most cases, a contract is legally binding only if an offer is accepted. Acceptance is a final and unqualified assent to an offer and must be communicated by the offeree to the offeror. It is made in response to an offer and to be effective in creating an enforceable contract it must correspond exactly with the terms of the offer with no variation of the terms.

In certain situations, conduct can be considered acceptance of the offer. For example, if a supplier delivers goods without formally communicating acceptance of an order and then requests payment, the supplier is considered to have accepted the offer. However, conduct will only amount to acceptance if it is clear that the party performed the act in question with the intention of accepting the offer.

Consideration

In most cases, each party to the contract cannot enforce a promise made under the contract unless it has given or promised some form of consideration in exchange for it. Contract law is based on the notion of reciprocity: a promisee cannot enforce a promise unless it has given or promised something in return.

The most obvious example of an agreement that is not supported by consideration, and therefore unenforceable, is an agreement to make a gift, that is, an agreement to provide a benefit with no act or omission being required of the recipient.

The requirement of consideration can be met if the promisee performs a promise at the promisor's request, even if it does not benefit the promisor.

It is important to note that the law is not concerned with the adequacy of the consideration agreed between the parties nor will it interfere with the bargain they have reached. However, the consideration must hold some value. For example, the sum of one pound has been considered by the Courts as adequate consideration.

Generally, past consideration does not constitute valid consideration under a contract. For instance, if an employer promises extra wages to an employee and the employee later claims these wages in court, the claim is likely to be rejected on the grounds that the employee provided no new consideration beyond their existing duties.

However, a contract executed as a deed may be enforceable even if it lacks consideration.

Intention to Create Legal Relations

A contract is enforceable only if the parties intended to create a legally binding arrangement.

There is a presumption that parties in a commercial setting intend their agreements to be legally binding. This presumption can only be refuted with evidence showing that the parties did not intend for the agreement to be legally binding.

In non-commercial settings, courts consider the parties' objective conduct as a whole rather than their subjective states of mind to determine if there was an intention to create legal relations.

Certainty of Terms

To ensure the enforceability of a contract, it is crucial that the agreement is complete, clear, unambiguous, and includes all fundamental terms.

If the terms of the contract are incomplete or uncertain, a court may be unwilling to enforce it.

Enforceable Contracts: Other Factors Affecting Enforceability

Several other factors can affect the enforceability of a contract, although they are less common: