Building Brighter Futures With Football

The Franchising team advised an emerging football coaching provider on the structuring and set up of its growing franchise network. The franchising initiative followed the principal's years of successful footballing experience, with the aim of creating pathways for children to engage with football and build core life skills a key focus of the franchisor.

A Robust and Scalable Franchising Agreement

The project included structuring the franchise agreement to support different levels of franchisee engagement, ranging from part-time franchisees looking for a lifestyle business to those seeking to run full-time businesses, as well as offering a pathway for students to engage with football coaching.

This approach was designed to offer potential franchisees with an accessible entry point, while maintaining the quality and values of the brand.

The client praised the Franchising team for their understanding of the industry and wider commercial advice throughout launching the franchise.

Joel Gocool, Senior Solicitor, commented:

"We were pleased to support our client as they continue to grow within the real estate sector. By strengthening their franchise framework, we've helped create a pathway for new franchisees to contribute to the continued growth."

The matter was led by Joel Gocool, with support from Harry Winkley.

