A Guide To The ECCTA ID Verification Process

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA) makes significant changes to UK law. It is aimed at tackling economic crime and making UK-registered entities more transparent.

One big change which will come into force on 18 November 2025 is that certain individuals will need to formally verify their identity with Companies House.

There are three ways to verify your identity:

Online via GOV.UK One Login You can verify your identity using the GOV.UK One Login app or website. To do this, you will need a specific form of photographic ID, such as a biometric passport (from any country) or a UK photo driving licence. This is a free and user-friendly service. Most individuals required to verify their identity are expected to use this method. At a UK Post Office If you are unable to use the online service and live in the UK, you may be able to verify your identity at a participating UK Post Office. Through an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP) You can also choose to have your identity verified by a UK-registered ACSP. You will need to provide specific documents for verification, and the provider may charge a fee for this service.

This is a brief guide on how to verify your identity using option 1 above. If you would like more information on ID Verification, including who it applies to and when the changes take effect, please see our update here.

Who needs to verify

You'll need to complete the identity verification process if you're an individual and fall into one of these categories:

a director of a company registered in the UK (England and Wales, Scotland, or Northern Ireland);

of a company registered in the UK (England and Wales, Scotland, or Northern Ireland); a member of a UK limited liability partnership (LLP);

of a UK limited liability partnership (LLP); a Person with Significant Control (PSC) of a UK company or LLP; or

a director of an overseas company with a UK establishment.

Identity verification is a one-time process. Once verified, you do not need to re-verify for each role you hold or otherwise re-verify on a periodic basis.

Before you start

YOU WILL NEED:

access to the internet;

an email address;

a smart phone (if using Apple, iPhone 7 or newer, if using an android smartphone, Android 10 or higher);

the year in which you moved into your current address - if this is less than five years ago, you may also need previous address details; and

one of the following types of photo ID: Biometric passport from any country UK photo driving licence (full or provisional) UK biometric residence permit (BRP) UK biometric residence card (BRC)



The steps below follow the verification process using a biometric passport. The steps are very similar when using the other forms of ID listed here.

PLEASE NOTE

At the end of the identity verification process described below, you will be issued with a personal verification code. This code will need to be provided to Companies House in connection with each entity for which you are a director, member or PSC. The code will not be emailed to you as part of the process. Please make a note of the code when it appears on screen at the end of the identity verification process described below. In the event you do not take a note of it, it will be possible to view your verification code at any time by logging in to Companies House using your GOV.UK One Login account (created as part of the process below).

Where to go to verify your identity

The identity verification process can be done for free via the Companies House website.

To begin the process click on the button below and follow the steps we have listed:

Verify your identity at Companies House

Step 1:

Create a GOV.UK One Login

UK resident individuals may already have a GOV.UK One login because the service is used across government for various ID verification purposes (for example, applying for or renewing a driving licence). Bear in mind that ID verification relates to you as an individual, so you should not expect to have separate GOV.UK One logins for matters undertaken in personal or professional capacities. As such, it may make most sense to use a personal (rather than professional) email account and mobile phone for the purposes of obtaining your GOV.UK One login.

If you don't already have a GOV.UK One login, follow the instructions below:

On the 'Verify your identity for Companies House' webpage scroll down until you see the green 'Verify your identity' button. Click this to begin the process.

Once you have created a login you will be able to select the green 'Continue' button to automatically continue the identity verification process - you do not need to sign-in at this point.

Step 2:

Download the GOV.UK One Login app



Continue following the instructions. After confirming you have access to a smart phone you will be asked to download the GOV.UK One Login app from your app store, accessed via the QR code shown on the webpage.

Step 3:

Verify your face against your photo ID



Once you've downloaded the app, launch it and follow the instructions to verify your physical identity. You will need your ID for this part of the process.

Once the verification on your phone is complete, return to the website and scroll down to the bottom of the page. If you have successfully matched your face to your photo ID you will be able to click the green 'Continue' button.

WARNING: As part of the process the app will need to scan your face. This will mean exposure to flashing lights.

Step 4:

Confirm your address details



Once you have confirmed your address you can click the green 'Continue to the service' button to be automatically taken back to the Companies House website where you will now see your verification code.

Step 5:

Copy down the personal verification code



It is important you note your personal verification code down as it is not emailed to you after the process is complete. In the event that you do not take a note of it, it is possible to view the code again by logging in to Companies House using your GOV.UK One Login account. Once logged in, click 'manage account' at the top of the page to view your code.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.