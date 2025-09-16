Company Law – Changes To Companies House Online Filing Services

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Companies House has announced that from 13 October 2025 its
WebFiling service will only be accessible via a GOV.UK One Login.
WebFiling is an online service that allows companies to submit
certain statutory documents to Companies House.
Currently there are a number of different ways of accessing
online government services – the aim of GOV.UK One Login is
to provide a single, secure sign-in to be used for all government
services. Companies House began the process of moving its online
services to GOV.UK One Login in autumn 2024.
From 13 October 2025, it will not be possible to sign in and
access WebFiling accounts without using a GOV.UK One Login and so
from this date, individuals will be prompted to connect their
WebFiling account to their GOV.UK One Login when trying to sign in
to the account.
The announcement from Companies House sets out steps that can be
taken in preparation for this change, as well as information on how
to connect WebFiling accounts to GOV.UK One Login.
