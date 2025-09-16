Company Law – Changes To Companies House Online Filing Services

Companies House has announced that from 13 October 2025 its WebFiling service will only be accessible via a GOV.UK One Login. WebFiling is an online service that allows companies to submit certain statutory documents to Companies House.

Currently there are a number of different ways of accessing online government services – the aim of GOV.UK One Login is to provide a single, secure sign-in to be used for all government services. Companies House began the process of moving its online services to GOV.UK One Login in autumn 2024.

From 13 October 2025, it will not be possible to sign in and access WebFiling accounts without using a GOV.UK One Login and so from this date, individuals will be prompted to connect their WebFiling account to their GOV.UK One Login when trying to sign in to the account.

The announcement from Companies House sets out steps that can be taken in preparation for this change, as well as information on how to connect WebFiling accounts to GOV.UK One Login.

