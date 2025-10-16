ARTICLE
16 October 2025

Isle Of Man Companies Act 2006: Still A Solid Choice For Global Business

Sentient International Limited

The latest ‘Isle of Man in Numbers‘ report highlights steady growth in Isle of Man Companies 2006 Act company registrations, which now stand at 9,631.
Nearly two decades on from its inception, this modern corporate structure continues to attract entrepreneurs, investors, and global businesses for all the right reasons: flexibility, efficiency, and international recognition.

From asset holding to group structuring, the 2006 Act remains a trusted choice for those who value simplicity and substance in equal measure.

At Sentient International, we've spent years helping clients establish, manage, and govern 2006 Act companies, ensuring they meet the highest standards of compliance and corporate governance, while achieving their global ambitions.

Discover why the Isle of Man's 2006 Act company is still a solid choice for global business, here:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

