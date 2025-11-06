Re-registering A 2006 Act Company: Why, When And How?

The Isle of Man is known for its flexibility when it comes to corporate structuring, and rightly so.

One of the options available to businesses is re-registering a 2006 Act company so that it instead operates under the Companies Acts 1931–2004.

It's a process that doesn't change the company's identity or continuity, but it can make a big difference to how that company is structured, governed and perceived.

Why Would You Do It?

There's no one-size-fits-all answer. The decision to move from a 2006 Act company to a 1931 Act company often comes down to how the business wants to operate, report, and be viewed.

Here are a few of the most common reasons:

Familiarity and perception: The 1931 Act follows a more traditional format, often preferred by institutions, local authorities, or certain regulators who are familiar with the conventional company format.

Governance and control: The 1931 Act provides a more prescriptive framework, which can be beneficial for shareholders seeking defined oversight and decision-making processes.

Going public or fundraising: If a company is considering becoming a public company, re-registration under the 1931 Act may be a necessary step.

Simpler administration: In some cases, a company may find that the 1931 Act regime better aligns with its administrative practices, particularly corporate groups looking to standardise all entities under the same legislative regime for consistency.

Put simply, re-registration can be a strategic move to realign a company's legal framework with its long-term objectives while maintaining its core identity.

Before You Begin

If you're considering re-registering a 2006 Act company, there are several preparatory steps that must be taken before submitting an application to re-register, including:

Notice to the Registered Agent. The company must give at least 28 days' notice of its intention to re-register (unless they agree in writing to a shorter period). Member Resolution. A resolution authorising the re-registration must be passed by members holding at least 75% of the voting rights. The resolution will also adopt a new Memorandum and Articles of Association. Preparation of Documentation. A Memorandum suitable for the new company type must be drafted. If the company will operate as a Protected Cell Company (PCC)or Incorporated Cell Company (ICC), new Articles will also be required. Clear Filings and Fees. The Company will need to ensure that there are no outstanding filings or fees due under the 2006 Act so that everything is up to date before applying.

What About Public Companies?

As there is a distinction between a "private" and "public" company under the Act, a company that will not be a private company upon re-registration can only re-register as a public company if it meets certain conditions.

Where a 2006 Act company is to be re-registered as a public company, the following additional requirements will apply:

A Statement of Compliance must be prepared to confirm certain statutory conditions are met.

A further resolution must be passed approving the re-registration as a public company.

A balance sheet for the Company dated within six months of the application.

A company secretary appropriately qualified under the Companies Act 1982.

Making the Application

Once the company is ready, the application to re-register will include the following documentation, which must be submitted to the Isle of Man Companies Registry:

Form 101 – the official re-registration form;

Certified copies of all relevant resolutions;

The new Memorandum and Articles of Association;

A Statement of Compliance and supporting documentation (for public companies); and

The applicable re-registration fee.

What Happens Next?

After submission of the application and payment of the relevant fee, the Companies Registry will:

Register the new Memorandum and Articles of Association;

Issue a new company number and a certificate of re-registration; and

Issue a certificate of de-registration under the 2006 Act.

These certificates confirm that re-registration and been properly completed.

Should the Companies Registry refuse an application, the company has a right of appeal to the Isle of Man High Court of Justice under Section 283C of the Act.

What Changes (and What Doesn't)

One of the most important things to know is that re-registration does not create a new company. It remains the same legal entity that is simply governed by a different legislative framework.

Here's what stays consistent:

The Company's existence and rights remain intact.

The Company's annual return date remains tied to the original date of incorporation.

Any charges registered under the 2006 Act remain unaffected and stay valid.

Existing rights and liabilities remain unaffected and in force.

Here's what changes:

The company is now governed by its new Memorandum and Articles, and by the Companies Acts 1931–2004.

The Companies Act 2006 no longer applies.

In Summary

Re-registering from the 2006 Act to the 1931 Act isn't about starting over, it's about realigning your company with the structure that best supports your future goals.

Whether driven by governance preferences, investor expectations or strategic growth plans, the process offers a clear path to evolve your corporate framework while maintaining continuity.

It's a process that preserves corporate continuity while allowing for greater alignment with your business needs, particularly where a more traditional or regulated structure is required.

It's a strategic move.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.