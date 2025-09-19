New Requirements To Verify Your Identity With Companies House

Check your company records now and identify who needs to verify.

From 18 November 2025, all UK company directors, PSCs, and LLP members must verify their identity with Companies House.

Verification can be done online, at a Post Office, or through an authorised agent, resulting in a personal code.

Without verification, you cannot incorporate a company, submit filings, or continue in certain roles, and may face penalties.

Check your company records now and identify who needs to verify. Encourage directors and PSCs to complete the process early to avoid delays with filings or appointments. Make sure personal codes are stored securely and shared only with trusted people. Early action will help you stay compliant and prevent disruption.

From 18 November 2025, Companies House will introduce compulsory identity verification for all individual directors of UK companies and persons with significant control (PSCs). This new process is part of a broader effort to make the Companies House register more secure, accurate, and trustworthy—and to help prevent fraud and misuse of company information. This article details the key pieces of information you need to know.

Why You Need to Verify

The UK government is introducing identity checks to ensure that individuals listed on the Companies House register are who they say they are. These changes are being introduced for the following reasons:

to make it harder for fraudsters to misuse company structures;

to increase trust in the information available on the register; and

to help ensure the accuracy and integrity of business records.

Who Needs to Verify Their Identity?

From 18 November 2025, identity verification will be required for:

new directors and people with significant control (PSCs);

existing directors and PSCs; and

new and existing members of a limited liability partnership (LLP).

These verification requirements also apply to individual directors of overseas companies with UK establishments.

Verification for the following people will be introduced at a later date:

people who file at Companies House; limited partnerships; corporate directors of companies; corporate members of LLPs; and officers of corporate PSCs.

When Does the Verification Need to Take Place?

From 8 April 2025, individuals can voluntarily verify their identity through Companies House through GOV.UK One Login. After successfully verifying their identity, Companies House will issue the person a personal code, which will link their identity to all positions they may hold. We have outlined below the current timeframes for individual directors, PSCs, and LLP members to verify their identities.

1. Existing directors who are also PSCs

Verification will need to be completed before the Company's confirmation statement is due, as you will need to provide your personal codes with the confirmation statement in your capacity as a director.

Individual directors will then need to provide the code to Companies House via a separate service in their capacity as a PSC within 14 days of the company's confirmation statement date.

2. PSCs who are not company directors

They will have 14 days, starting on the first day of their birthday month, to provide Companies House with their personal codes; therefore, the verification should be completed well in advance. For example, if the PSC's date of birth is January 22, their 14-day period will begin on January 1.

3. Members of a limited liability partnership (LLP)

Similar to company directors, the identity will need to be verified before the next confirmation statement is due to have the codes ready to use when filing the confirmation statement.

4. Company/LLP incorporation and new director appointments, and new PSCs

Verification will need to be completed in advance of the incorporation, director appointment or share issue/transfer where there is a new PSC.

For incorporations, the code must be provided with the application. For appointments/PSC notifications, it must be provided with the filing.

If you become a PSC after 18 November 2025, you must provide your personal code within 14 days of being added to the Companies House register.

How to Verify Your Identity Online

You can verify your identity online using the Verify Your Identity for Companies House GOV.UK One Login service. To verify your ID online, you will need one of the following forms of photo ID:

UK photocard driving licence;

UK passport;

non-UK passport with a biometric chip;

UK biometric residence permit (BRP);

UK biometric residence card (BRC); or

UK Frontier Worker permit (FWP).

If you do not have one of these, but live in the UK, you can still verify using your bank or building society details.

At a Post Office

If you cannot verify online, and you are based in the UK, you might be eligible to do it in person at a participating Post Office branch. You will still need to start the process through the GOV.UK One Login service, which will let you know if this is an option for you.

Through an agent (ACSP)

An authorised agent can verify your identity for you. They must register with Companies House and a UK anti-money laundering supervisory body. You can do this from any country, but your agent may charge a fee for their service. You will need to check with your agent whether they are an authorised corporate service provider.

LegalVision will be an ACSP provider from 18 November 2025 and will be able to assist with verifying identities with Companies House from this date.

What Happens After You Verify Your Identity?

Once verified, you will be issued a unique Companies House personal code. This code connects your verified identity to your role(s) and will be needed for certain actions from Autumn 2025, such as:

filing a confirmation statement; and

being appointed as a director or PSC.

This is like a unique reference number that proves you have verified your identity. It is crucial to keep this code safe and secure, as it is completely private and will not be publicly accessible in any records. You should only share your code with people you trust, especially if they are filing information on your behalf. It is important to keep it secure, just like your tax reference number or other sensitive information.

What If You Do Not Verify?

If you do not complete your identity verification, you will be unable to do any of the following things:

start a new company; or

submit filings to Companies House.

You could also be committing an offence. Directors and PSCs who continue in their roles without verifying may face fines, disqualification, or other legal consequences.

It is essential to be able to submit filings to Companies House as a business owner, as certain decisions must be filed with Companies House by law. These include the appointment or removal of a director, or the issuance of new shares in the company.

What Should You Do Now?

Companies House encourages individuals to verify their identities as early as possible. More than 300,000 individuals have already done so during the current voluntary period, which started in April 2025.

You should promptly:

Check your current information – Make sure all your director and company details at Companies House are correct and up to date.

Identify who needs to verify – Work out which individuals in your business need to complete identity verification.

Monitor your email – Companies House is writing to all registered email addresses to inform companies about identity verification requirements.

Check verification deadlines – From 18 November 2025, you can check the Companies House register to see identity verification due dates for all your roles.

Consider verifying voluntarily now – You can already start the process through GOV.UK One Login or by having an ACSP provider do this for you, which might save stress later.

LegalVision will be an ACSP provider from 18 November 2025 and will be able to assist with verifying identities with Companies House from this date.

Key Takeaways

From 18 November 2025, all directors, PSCs, and LLP members must verify their identity with Companies House. Verification can be done online, at a Post Office, or through an authorised agent, and results in a personal code linking your identity to company roles. Without verification, you cannot incorporate a company, file the required documents, or continue in certain roles. To avoid penalties or delays, update company details, identify who must verify, and consider completing the process early.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to verify my identity before being appointed as a director or PSC?

Yes. From 18 November 2025, identity verification must be completed before incorporation, a new director appointment, or when a new PSC is added. You must provide your Companies House personal code with the relevant filing. Without verification, the appointment or incorporation cannot proceed.

What happens if I do not complete identity verification?

If you fail to verify, you cannot start a new company or submit filings to Companies House. Continuing as a director or PSC without verification could lead to fines, disqualification, or other penalties. Certain filings, like director appointments or share issues, will also be blocked until verification is completed.

