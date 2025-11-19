Corporate Law Update: 8 - 14 November 2025

This week:

Mandatory identity verification begins next week

A reminder to all our readers that mandatory identity verification (IDV) requirements come into effect on Tuesday 18 November 2025 for inpiduals who are company directors, limited liability partnership (LLP) members and registrable persons with significant control (PSCs).

Any inpidual who is appointed as a director of a UK company, or admitted as a member of a UK LLP, on or after that date will need to have completed IDV.

An inpidual who becomes a registrable PSC on or after 18 November 2025 will need to tell the company or LLP in question whether they have completed IDV. If they have not, Companies House will write to the inpidual requiring them to complete IDV.

Transitional provisions will apply to inpiduals who are already a company director, LLP member or registrable PSC immediately before 18 November 2025. These provisions are complex and, in effect, generate a personal deadline for each inpidual to complete IDV, depending on which of these positions they occupy.

Companies House has published guidance on how an inpidual can verify their identity. We can also provide more specific guidance on request.

Also with effect from 18 November 2025, the requirement for companies and LLPs to keep certain internal statutory registers will be abolished. These include:

a company register of directors, register of directors' residential addresses, register of secretaries and PSC register; and

an LLP's register of members, register of members' residential addresses and PSC register.

Companies and LLPs may choose, as a matter of good record-keeping, to continue to keep internal non-statutory versions of these registers. However, companies and LLPs remain required to notify the equivalent information to Companies House, and third parties will now rely on the information filed in the public record at Companies House to identify directors, company secretaries, LLP members and PSCs.

Read Companies House's guidance on how to verify your identity

Other items

FRC publishes report on preparing for the Stewardship Code. The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has published a report to assist with preparing for reporting under the UK Stewardship Code 2026. The report follows the new guidance on the Code published last week. The Stewardship Code 2026 comes into effect on 1 January 2026 and sets out what the FRC considers best practice for institutional asset owners and asset managers when exercising their stewardship responsibilities.

Read the FRC's new report on preparing for the Stewardship Code 2026 (opens PDF)

EU directive published to delay onset of CSRD reporting. EU Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2025/1416 – colloquially known as the "Quick Fix Regulation" – has been published. Most notably, the Regulation defers the commencement of the first wave of mandatory reporting under the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive until the 2027 financial year.

Access EU Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2025/1416 (the "Quick Fix Regulation") (opens PDF)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.