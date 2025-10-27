ECCTA Identity Verification: What You Need To Know Now

When the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA) received Royal Assent in October 2023, one of the significant reforms was the introduction of mandatory identity verification for company directors, people with significant control, and others interacting with Companies House.

In this earlier article, we set out the framework for the new identity verification regime. Since then, the Government has clarified key dates, deadlines, and practical requirements. With the regime now approaching implementation, businesses and individuals should take stock of what has changed and how to prepare.

Who must verify their identity?

company directors;

those equivalent to a director in other forms of entity such as members and general partners;

persons of significant control ( PSCs ); and

); and anyone making filings at Companies House.

When must identity verification be completed?

Identity verification is currently available on a voluntary basis.

From 18 November 2025 verification will be required for new directors and PSCs. Existing directors must verify their identity by the time the company files its confirmation statement after this date with existing PSCs needing to do this within 14 days of the start of their next birth month.

From Spring 2026 individuals who file documents with Companies House must be verified unless filing via an authorised agent. Dates have not yet been set for those remaining that have been identified as needing to verify their identity.

How can you verify your identity?

There are three main routes:

direct verification online through Companies House: verification through an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP); or in-person verification at Post Office branches.

When happens when you have verified your identity?

When you verify your identity, you will receive a Companies House personal code which is personal to you, rather than your company/firm. This code is important and should only be shared with Companies House or people you trust to making filings on your behalf.

From 18 November you will need the code for various reasons, such as:

when filing your confirmation statement;

if you are appointed as a director; or

if you become a PSC.

What happens if you do not verify your identity?

You will be unable to:

make any filings;

incorporate a new company or entity; or

register as an ACSP.

If you are an existing director and you fail to verify your identity you will be committing an offence and could be disqualified. The company and other directors may also be liable. Equally, if you are a PSC and do not verify your identity when required to do so, you may be committing an offence.

What should you do next?

The consequences of failing to verify your identity under the new rules are serious. Non-compliance risks criminal sanctions, disruption for individuals and companies and exposing businesses to regulatory scrutiny.

It is therefore essential that directors and PSCs take these obligations seriously and act promptly to avoid preventable risks by ensuring they complete their identity checks by the deadline set for their role.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.