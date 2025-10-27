ARTICLE
27 October 2025

Built To Scale: Andrew Gough On Growing GCD Technologies (Podcast)

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
In this special episode, Katey Dixon speaks to Andrew Gough, CEO of GCD Technologies on scaling a tech business over 26 years without external investment.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Katey Dixon
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Lewis Silkin are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp, Strategy and Privacy topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom

In this special episode, Katey Dixon speaks to Andrew Gough, CEO of GCD Technologies on scaling a tech business over 26 years without external investment.

Andrew reflects on GCD's journey from student start-up to established industry player, sharing insights on building a resilient company culture, adapting to technological change, and the importance of strong governance. He also explores the challenges and opportunities of remaining independent, and outlines GCD's vision for the future as they embrace innovation and support the next generation of tech ventures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Katey Dixon
Katey Dixon
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More