Built To Scale: Andrew Gough On Growing GCD Technologies (Podcast)

In this special episode, Katey Dixon speaks to Andrew Gough, CEO of GCD Technologies on scaling a tech business over 26 years without external investment.

Andrew reflects on GCD's journey from student start-up to established industry player, sharing insights on building a resilient company culture, adapting to technological change, and the importance of strong governance. He also explores the challenges and opportunities of remaining independent, and outlines GCD's vision for the future as they embrace innovation and support the next generation of tech ventures.

