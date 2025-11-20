European Parliament Adopts Position On Proposed Omnibus Directive

On 13 November 2025 the European Parliament adopted its negotiating position on the proposed directive amending the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), which forms part of the Omnibus I Package (the "Omnibus").

Some of the key details of the European Parliament's proposal are set out below (in comparison to the other EU institutions and the current text of the Directives).

Current text Commission proposal Council of the EU proposal European Parliament proposal CSRD applicable to "large companies" and "parents of large groups" which have any two of the following (individually or on a consolidated basis for the group): Net turnover: >€50 million ; Balance sheet: > €25 million ; and Employees: >250 .

applicable to "large companies" and "parents of large groups" which have any two of the following (individually or on a consolidated basis for the group): A non-EU third country parent will also come into scope of CSRD if it: generates >€150 million net turnover in the EU for each of the last two years; and has either (1) an in-scope EU branch (itself generating > €40 million annually ) or (2) a large in-scope EU subsidiary.

CSRD to be applicable at the same thresholds for European companies as current text, however increase employee average >1000 .

to be applicable at the same thresholds for European companies as current text, however increase employee average . For non-EU third country parent to be in scope Net turnover: to be >€450 million ; and Net turnover of an EU branch to be >€50 million . However, no proposed change to the requirement for the third-country undertaking to have a large in-scope EU subsidiary or an in-scope EU branch, for it to fall within scope.

CSRD applicable to EU companies with > 1000 employees, and with €450 million in net turnover.

applicable to EU companies with > and with in net turnover. Same as the Commission proposal for third-country undertakings. CSRD to be applicable to EU companies with > 1,750 employees , and with >€ 450 million in net turnover.

to be applicable to EU companies with > , and with >€ in net turnover. Non-EU parent undertakings with an EU branch or EU subsidiary generating more than >€450 million in net turnover. CSDDD to be applicable to EU companies with >1,000 employees and >€450 million in net worldwide turnover.

to be applicable to EU companies with and in net worldwide turnover. To non-EU companies with >€450 million in turnover within the EU. CSRD to be applicable at the same thresholds for EU companies as current text but with an increase of the average number of employees to be >1000.

to be applicable at the same thresholds for EU companies as current text but with an increase of the average number of employees to be To non-EU companies with >€450 million in turnover within the EU. CSDDD to be applicable to EU companies with >5,000 employees and >€1.5 billion in net worldwide turnover.

to be applicable to EU companies with and in net worldwide turnover. To non-EU companies with >€1.5 billion in turnover within the EU. CSDDD to be applicable to EU companies with >5,000 employees and >€1.5 billion in net worldwide turnover.

to be applicable to EU companies with and in net worldwide turnover. To non-EU companies with >€1.5 billion in turnover within the EU

The European Parliament's proposal also includes significant changes to CSDDD:

Deletion of requirement to have a transition plan from CSDDD, with the requirement to disclose on existing transition plans remaining in CSRD.

Requiring in-scope companies take a risk-based approach to identifying and assessing adverse impacts, relying on information which is already available and only requesting additional information from their smaller suppliers as a last resort.

Removal of the specific EU-wide civil penalty provisions, keeping civil liability only at the national level.

The three EU institutions will now move to trilogue negotiations on 18 November 2025, which will involve a limited number of representatives from the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the Council of the European Union. These informal negotiations aim to reconcile differing views and priorities and expedite the legislative process, with the hopes of finalising the negotiations by the end of the year.

Please see here a downloadable version of a more fulsome update on the Omnibus and a comparison between each of the EU institutions' negotiating positions as they enter the trilogue negotiations.

Additional Omnibus updates

In addition, the 'Quick Fix' Delegated Regulation was published in the Official Journal of the EU on 10 November 2025, extending phase-in provisions under the current European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) for companies who have already been required to start reporting under CSRD (" Wave 1 companies "). The Delegated Regulation applies retrospectively from 1 January 2025 and will allow Wave 1 companies to continue taking advantage of various phase-in provisions and transition relief measures that were available in respect of reporting on 2024, for reporting years 2025 and 2026. As a result, Wave 1 companies will not be required to report additional information in 2025 and 2026 beyond what was included in their 2024 reports, to alleviate the burden of reporting as these Wave 1 companies are not caught by the 'Stop-the-clock Directive' delaying the application of CSRD for companies in scope not caught by Wave 1 (see our briefing on the 'Stop-the-Clock Directive' here).

"). The Delegated Regulation applies retrospectively from 1 January 2025 and will allow Wave 1 companies to continue taking advantage of various phase-in provisions and transition relief measures that were available in respect of reporting on 2024, for reporting years 2025 and 2026. As a result, Wave 1 companies will not be required to report additional information in 2025 and 2026 beyond what was included in their 2024 reports, to alleviate the burden of reporting as these Wave 1 companies are not caught by the 'Stop-the-clock Directive' delaying the application of CSRD for companies in scope not caught by Wave 1 (see our briefing on the 'Stop-the-Clock Directive' here). Finally, EFRAG has announced it will release its Draft Simplified ESRS on 4 December 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.