Mandatory Identity Verification Is Coming: Here's What You Need To Know

On 18 November 2025, the UK enters a new era of corporate regulation. Under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (“ECCTA”), identity verification becomes a legal obligation for anyone who manages or controls a UK company. This requirement is not a minor adjustment and will fundamentally change how businesses interact with the corporate register.

From this date, anyone incorporating a company, accepting a directorship, or being recorded as a person with significant control (“PSC”) must prove their identity before they can act. Existing directors and PSCs will have a twelve-month transition period to verify their identity, but the requirement is absolute: by November 2026, every individual on the register must be verified. Companies House estimates that between six and seven million people will need to complete this process.

Why is this happening?

For decades, the UK's open register made incorporation fast and simple, but also vulnerable. Fraudulent appointments, fictitious directors, and opaque ownership structures have been exploited for money laundering and other crimes. The ECCTA closes these gaps by ensuring that every name on the register corresponds to a real, verified person. This is about more than compliance; it is about restoring trust in UK companies, protecting legitimate businesses, and making the UK a safer market for investment.

How will verification work?

The process is designed to be straightforward but secure. Individuals can verify directly through a GOV.UK One Login account, using a valid photo ID such as a biometric passport or UK driving licence. Most people will complete the process in minutes via the GOV.UK ID Check app, though alternatives will be available, such as answering online security questions or by attending a participating Post Office.

For those who prefer assistance, or who lack UK-issued ID, verification can be carried out through an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (“ACSP”). Hunters is a registered ACSP and would be delighted to guide you through the process or answer any questions you have about these changes. Once verified, each individual will receive a unique identity verification code. This code links their identity to all roles they hold and will be required for filings such as confirmation statements and director changes.

Deadlines and consequences

New directors appointed after 18 November must verify before taking office. Existing directors must verify before filing their company's next confirmation statement within the transition period. PSCs who are not directors face a different timetable: they will only be able to submit their identity verification code during a 14-day window starting on the first day of their birth month. For example, if your birthday is 22 January, your submission window begins on 1 January and ends on 14 January. This means PSCs cannot simply verify at any time, they must plan ahead.

Adding to the complexity, the service for PSCs to submit their code in relation to a company has not yet been released, and the Government has not yet confirmed exactly how this process will work in practice. Current guidance suggests that PSCs will use a separate service from the confirmation statement submission, but details remain unclear.

Failure to comply will have serious consequences. Companies House will reject filings if any director remains unverified, and acting as an unverified director will be a criminal offence. Financial penalties can reach thousands of pounds, and individuals or companies may be marked as “unverified” on the public register, a status that could damage reputation and hinder access to banking or credit.

Act now: preparing for the change

Although the law takes effect on 18 November, waiting until the deadline is risky. Companies House expect a surge in verification requests, and delays could disrupt routine filings. Acting early gives you time to resolve mismatched details and avoid last-minute complications, while also signalling proactive compliance, a message that matters to shareholders.

As mentioned above, timing is not uniform for everyone. Directors and PSCs have different windows for submitting their verification codes, and these obligations can recur throughout the year. Directors must provide their code in their company's confirmation statement, while PSCs who are not directors have the birth-month window described above. If you hold roles in multiple companies, you will need to stay on top of these deadlines consistently, as confirmation statement dates vary across entities.

Start by reviewing your company records to confirm who needs to verify and ensure the information held at Companies House is accurate. Decide whether you will use the self-verification route or engage an ACSP. As previously mentioned, Hunters is a registered ACSP and would be happy to manage the process for you or answer any questions you have about these changes. Communicate these obligations clearly to directors and PSCs, and take steps now to avoid backlogs, penalties, and reputational risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.