Company Administration – Regulations Made To Amend Companies House Fees

Regulations have been made that will amend the fees charged by Companies House, to recover the cost of increased activities of Companies House and the Insolvency Service in implementing the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023.

Most of the amendments in the Registrar of Companies (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations 2025 will result in an increase to Companies House's fees. For example, the cost of online same day incorporation will increase to £100 (from £50) and to file an annual confirmation statement online to £50 (from £34). For full details on the changes in fees, see here.

The regulations will come into force, and therefore the fees increase, on 1 February 2026.

