ARTICLE
12 November 2025

Company Administration – Regulations Made To Amend Companies House Fees

KL
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Robert Moore,Julie Farley,Heidi Gallagher
+1 Authors
Regulations have been made that will amend the fees charged by Companies House, to recover the cost of increased activities of Companies House and the Insolvency Service in implementing the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023.

Most of the amendments in the Registrar of Companies (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations 2025 will result in an increase to Companies House's fees. For example, the cost of online same day incorporation will increase to £100 (from £50) and to file an annual confirmation statement online to £50 (from £34). For full details on the changes in fees, see here.

The regulations will come into force, and therefore the fees increase, on 1 February 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Robert Moore
Julie Farley
Stephen Wilkinson
Heidi Gallagher
