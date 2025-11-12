ARTICLE
12 November 2025

M&A – CMA Finalises Changes To Its Merger Control Guidance On Jurisdiction And Procedure

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published its updated guidance on jurisdiction and procedure (CMA2) and updated Merger Notice template.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Antonia Kirkby,Mike Flockhart,Gavin Williams
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Antonia Kirkby’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Environment, Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Law Department Performance topic(s)

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published its updated guidance on jurisdiction and procedure (CMA2) and updated Merger Notice template.

In June 2025 the CMA launched a consultation on a number of proposed changes to its merger control guidance in order to reflect the 4P's framework – pace, predictability, process and proportionality – embedded in the CMA's new Mergers Charter. The changes have been made in response to the Government's Strategic Steer, which called for the CMA to contribute to its overriding national priority of economic growth, prioritise pro-growth/pro-investment interventions and minimise uncertainty.

The updated guidance:

  • clarifies the CMA's approach to the 'material influence' and 'share of supply' tests;
  • includes more detail on when the CMA will exercise its discretion to take into account merger control proceedings in other jurisdictions (when deciding whether to call in a transaction for investigation on its own initiative); and
  • contains changes to the pre-notification and phase 1 merger process, and to the Merger Notice template.

You can read more about the changes to CMA2 in our competition notes blog here.

The CMA is also currently consulting on its guidance to merger remedies (see our blog here for further details). The consultation is open until 13 November 2025, and the final remedies guidance is expected to be published by the end of the year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Antonia Kirkby
Antonia Kirkby
Photo of Mike Flockhart
Mike Flockhart
Photo of Alan Montgomery
Alan Montgomery
Photo of Gavin Williams
Gavin Williams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More