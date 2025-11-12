How SMBs Build Stronger Compliance Programs

The evolving state of SMB compliance

Small and mid-sized businesses are meeting the same regulatory expectations as global enterprises – often with smaller teams, leaner budgets, and growing pressure to prove program effectiveness. From AI governance to policy management, today's SMB compliance leaders are finding creative ways to scale responsibly.

These conversations, drawn from NAVEX experts and peer practitioners, reveal how SMBs are advancing compliance maturity and resilience without enterprise-level resources.

Four conversations shaping the future of SMB compliance

This year's Fall into Compliance virtual event brought together experts and practitioners for four sessions on AI governance, compliance benchmarking, peer-led program building, and GRC maturity. Across every discussion, one theme was clear: progress is possible, even without perfection.

All sessions are now available on demand.

AI Governance for SMBs – Balancing innovation and integrity

As artificial intelligence transforms business operations, compliance leaders are rethinking AI governance, risk assessment, and ethical technology management to ensure innovation aligns with corporate integrity and data protection standards. Moderated by Matt Kelly (founder of Radical Compliance), with insights from Mary Shirley (senior compliance leader) and Tom Fox (CEO, The Compliance Podcast Network), this session explored the intersection of AI governance and corporate integrity.

The panel agreed that AI compliance management won't make governance harder – only different. For SMBs, success begins with agility and clear AI compliance guardrails. Light-touch AI governance frameworks, built on existing risk management or technology committees, can help address new risks without creating unnecessary complexity.

Practical steps – such as employee awareness campaigns, vendor due diligence and third-party risk monitoring – go a long way toward preventing the use of "shadow AI" and protecting sensitive data and intellectual property. As Shirley noted, education and transparency are the best defenses against misuse – especially in smaller organizations where technology adoption moves quickly.

The group's advice: don't wait for a perfect policy. Start small, build accountability into daily workflows and evolve governance as technology evolves.

These insights underscore the growing importance of AI risk management and the ethical use of AI within SMB compliance programs. Read more from this discussion in our upcoming related blog: AI with Boundaries – Responsible Innovation for SMBs.

AI isn't replacing compliance – it's redefining where judgment and oversight matter most. Radical Compliance Matt Kelly

Compliance benchmarking for SMBs – What the data tells us

In recent NAVEX research, experts found that many small business compliance programs remain in early stages of compliance maturity. The data revealed that only 17% of SMBs consider their programs "optimized." In the second session, data experts Anders Olson and Isabella Oakes joined Kaplan & Walker Partner Rebecca Walker to unpack these findings from the 2025 State of Risk & Compliance and Hotline Benchmark reports.

Benchmarking helps smaller organizations translate compliance goals into visible progress. By comparing key compliance metrics like hotline reporting, retaliation protection and program maturity, SMBs can make informed decisions on how to improve GRC maturity and prove progress to leadership.

The takeaway: "small steps with big impact." Focus on incremental compliance improvements that build trust and credibility. Prioritize policy clarity, a speak-up culture, and visible follow-up when employees report concerns – core elements of a mature compliance program.

For SMBs, benchmarking data is more than a measurement tool – it's evidence for resource allocation, leadership support and long-term growth. Explore the complete analysis in our upcoming blog, Benchmarking SMB Compliance – Turning Data into Direction.

Benchmarking is how smaller programs prove credibility – not by claiming perfection, but by showing direction. Kaplan & Walker LLP Rebecca Walker

Building compliance culture in SMBs – Lessons from the field

This peer-led discussion with Heather Hurst and Brandon Lee brought the realities of compliance leadership in small and mid-sized businesses into focus. Both shared firsthand experiences building and maturing SMB compliance programs where resources were limited and priorities often competed.

Their advice was refreshingly simple: start with the essentials. Risk assessment, policy clarity, compliance training cadence, and reporting mechanisms form the backbone of an effective SMB compliance program. From there, use automation to streamline compliance workflows and make space for strategic thinking.

Hurst underscored that credibility grows through consistency, not perfection. "Perfection isn't the goal," she said. "Progress and consistency build credibility." That philosophy resonated throughout the event – a reminder that right-sized compliance is achievable and sustainable.

Audience Q&A highlights included automation priorities (start with policy attestations or case tracking) and leadership engagement (link compliance outcomes to operational results).

Consistency, rather than perfection, drives compliance culture and employee engagement across small businesses. Get more peer-led insights in an upcoming blog, In the Trenches – Building Compliance Programs That Work.

When you build compliance one reliable process at a time, people start to trust it – and that's when culture changes. Heather Hurst

compliance leader

Five moves to strengthen GRC maturity in SMBs

Experts Evren Esen, Sarah Wright and Kara Rayburn outlined five foundational pillars for strengthening governance, risk and compliance (GRC) programs in small and mid-sized organizations: policy management, risk assessment, third-party oversight, employee engagement and continuous improvement.

Their guidance echoed earlier sessions – focus on compliance structure over scale. Automation and data integration can help smaller teams transition from a reactive to a strategic approach, but compliance culture and program clarity remain the primary drivers of maturity.

The speakers encouraged attendees to start by identifying quick wins that reduce exposure while demonstrating value to leadership. From there, consistent reporting and board-level visibility pave the way for long-term program growth.

To help organizations benchmark their own progress, attendees were invited to complete the NAVEX and ECI Maturity Assessment, which provides tailored recommendations based on company size and complexity.

GRC maturity is built through purpose, consistency, and steady progress – turning small, deliberate actions into lasting compliance strength. See practical steps for each pillar in the upcoming Five Moves to Accelerate GRC Maturity.

You don't need enterprise resources to reach maturity – you need purpose, consistency and the courage to improve. Evren Esen

compliance and ethics executive

Advancing compliance maturity, one step at a time

Compliance maturity doesn't require massive budgets – it requires momentum. The Fall into Compliance series underscored that for SMBs, progress begins with clarity, communication and community.

Each of these conversations – on AI governance, benchmarking, culture building and GRC maturity – offers a practical way forward. Explore the full series to see how SMBs are strengthening programs and building lasting trust.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.