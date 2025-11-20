Meet Jersey Bursary Student Charlie Best Who's Set His Sights On A Future In Law

18-year-old Charlie Best recently undertook his first work placement with us through our legal bursary scheme, which equips the next generation of legal professionals with the funding, mentorship and networking opportunities they need to succeed.

In this short interview, Charlie reflects on his work placement and how we've supported his growth as an aspiring lawyer ahead of starting his second year at Cardiff University in September.

Q: Why did you choose to study law?

I chose to study law because I enjoy critical thinking and problem solving. I'm also fascinated by how the law shapes the society we live in. Studying law gives me a deeper understanding of how the world works and offers the chance to make a positive contribution through the knowledge I gain.

Q: Do you think your internship with Walkers has supported your university or career goals?

Yes, my internship has definitely supported my future prospects. It's given me a proper insight into how legal principles are applied in practice. It's strengthened my interest in the legal field and helped develop my problem solving and research skills, which will support both my studies and future training.

Q: What have you learned during your internship so far?

I've spent time in Investment Funds & Corporate, Banking & Finance, Private Capital & Trusts, and Insolvency & Dispute Resolution. In Investment Funds & Corporate, I've learned how to draft memorandums, written resolutions, continuance documents, cover letters and stock transfer forms. In Banking & Finance, I've worked on loan agreements, company tables, security agreements, finance documents and other ancillary materials. In the Private Capital & Trusts team, I've gained insight into private trust companies, their legal relationships and the powers held by trust members. Insolvency & Dispute Resolution has helped me build a wide range of research skills due to the variety of matters it covers.

Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years, I hope to be completing or to have completed the Solicitor Qualifying Exams (SQE), and to be training at a law firm like Walkers.



Over the summer, bursary students Thomas Atkinson, Charlie Best, Zara Holt and Carys Hodgson completed paid work placements with Walkers in Guernsey and Jersey.

Applications for our 2026 Guernsey and Jersey bursary programmes are now open.

