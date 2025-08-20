The Entertainer Moves To Employee Ownership Trust: Christian Wilson Commentary

The Grant family, founders of toy retailer The Entertainer, will transfer 100 per cent ownership of the business to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) in September 2025. The move will see the company's 1,900 employees become beneficiaries, sharing in future profits and helping shape the company's direction.

The transfer is the culmination of a long-term succession plan aimed at preserving the company's independence, family ethos, and community focus. Staff will receive tax-free bonuses based on profits, and a new Colleague Advisory Board will provide input into policies and strategy, with representation on the three-person Trust Board.

Christian Wilson, Employee Ownership & Business Succession Partner, featured in coverage by Toys 'n' Playthings and Direct Commerce, commented:

"The Entertainer's decision to transfer 100 per cent ownership to its 1,900 employees is not just a heart-warming headline – it's a live demonstration of why the employee ownership trust (EOT) model is gaining momentum in UK retail.

"I've long argued that EOTs are more than a tax-efficient succession route (though the 0 per cent CGT relief under TCGA 1992 is a powerful enabler). They create a virtuous circle: employees share directly in the rewards of their collective success – up to £3,600 a year tax-free under ITEPA 2003 – and, in turn, they have a vested interest in the company's long-term health.

"The Entertainer's case is particularly compelling because it couples financial participation with strong values. The business will remain closed on Sundays in line with the Grant family's ethos, now safeguarded by the trust structure. This demonstrates how EOTs can protect cultural identity as well as commercial independence.

"Sceptics sometimes ask whether employee ownership dilutes entrepreneurial drive. My experience is the opposite: when employees are beneficiaries, not just wage-earners, engagement rises, turnover drops, and the business becomes more resilient to external shocks.

"In a retail landscape searching for ways to reconnect with both staff and customers, The Entertainer's move is a reminder that ownership matters – and that the high street may be saved not just by sales, but by shared stewardship."

