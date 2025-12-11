ARTICLE
11 December 2025

Public M&A And Capital Markets – Takeover Code Changes On Companies With A Dual Class Share Structure, IPOs And Share Buybacks

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The Takeover Panel has published changes to the Takeover Code (RS 2025/1) on how the Code applies to companies with a dual class share structure (DCSS), the disclosures required...
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Antonia Kirkby,Heidi Gallagher,Gavin Davies
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Antonia Kirkby’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport, Environment and Law Department Performance topic(s)

The Takeover Panel has published changes to the Takeover Code (RS 2025/1) on how the Code applies to companies with a dual class share structure (DCSS), the disclosures required under the Code on an IPO, and how the Code applies on a share buyback.

The changes, which are in line with the Panel's proposals in PCP 2025/1 (subject to some minor changes), will come into force on 4 February 2026.

The key rule changes include:

  • Companies with a DCSS – A DCSS company typically has both ordinary voting shares and a class of shares with an enhanced level of voting rights or control, held for example by a founder of the company. The Code provisions that are being introduced primarily apply to a structure where the 'founder' shares carry multiple votes per share and then are extinguished or converted to ordinary shares on particular trigger events, such as a "time sunset" a specified number of years after the company's IPO or the retirement/resignation of the founder shareholder. The new rules set out a framework for how the Takeover Code applies to DCSS companies, including how the mandatory bid requirement applies when a shareholder's percentage of voting rights is increased as a result of the conversion or extinction of the founder shares, and how the acceptance condition on a contractual offer for a DCSS company should work.
  • IPOs – On an IPO that would result in a company becoming subject to the Code, the company will have to disclose any controlling shareholders (and their concert parties) and describe the mandatory offer requirement under the Code in its prospectus/admission document. The ability of the Panel to grant a "Rule 9 dispensation by disclosure" has also been codified – meaning that the Panel will be able to grant a dispensation from a potential future obligation for a shareholder to make a mandatory offer (for example upon the conversion or extinction of founder shares in a DCSS company, or the conversion of convertible securities), if certain criteria are met.
  • Share buybacks – The rules around share buybacks have been made clearer, in particular in relation to when an obligation to make a mandatory offer may be triggered by a buyback that takes a shareholder's interests through 30%.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Antonia Kirkby
Antonia Kirkby
Photo of Heidi Gallagher
Heidi Gallagher
Photo of Mark Bardell
Mark Bardell
Photo of Gavin Davies
Gavin Davies
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More