Episode 16: Meet The King Of Fudge Cakes Who Became A Deal Machine (Video)

Join Jonathan Boyers, Head of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Finance, and Christopher Maguire, Executive Editor of BusinessCloud, sit down with the King of Fudge Cakes himself, Chris Ormrod, CEO of Cakesmiths, the entrepreneur who turned Ministry of Cake into a private equity success story... not once, but twice.

Episode summary

Building, selling, re-acquiring and selling again the same cake business, turning Ministry of Cake into a private equity success story;

Buying and selling six businesses;

Learning people skills from Sir Richard Branson;

Selling his house to become a first-time entrepreneur at 40;

Importance of having no Plan B;

Identifying your buyer on day one;

Appointing yourself Prime Minister; and

Working with private equity successfully.

Originally published 4 December 2025

