Introducing The Top 10 Trends In Risk & Compliance For 2026

What are the top risk and compliance trends for 2026?

Echoing years past, experts contributing to this Top 10 Trends in Risk & Compliance publication described familiar forces that continue to impact our professions. Technology – namely, artificial intelligence – is reshaping the way organizations tackle misconduct. Supply chain ethics and integrity will matter more than ever. Risk-based strategic thinking is a difficult challenge, and signals of greater stress are growing in the workforce.

Many of these familiar themes come with corresponding guidance from our experts, learned from years of experience in the field. The way AI is empowering compliance is becoming clearer. Regulatory requirements and public expectations for ethical and resilient supply chains are becoming more consistent. The path forward in risk-based strategy may be resolving, and action to address recent cultural signals may be clearer.

The 2026 Top 10 Trends in Risk & Compliance serves as an indicator for the way forward in the months to come. Our experts have outlined not only challenges for compliance, but ways to address them.

We hope readers following these essays find ways to improve their compliance programs – to create more business value, improve cultures of ethics, positively impact their organizations' global reach – and much more.

Below is a summary of some of our predictions and considerations for 2026.

AI will play an important role for compliance programs, and teams will evolve in response

Artificial intelligence is becoming deeply integrated into compliance programs, and 2026 will see more clarity in questions about what the future will look like.

While the particulars differ for various organizations, a key question as this technology matures is around the expected role of compliance staff going forward. For example, integrating AI might mean that organizations will reorient their compliance teams to focus less on responding to inquiries about policies and more on considering policy soundness to support a self-service, AI-powered model for inquiries. Both processes are critical and only a small element of compliance work, but this may represent the kind of clarification we'll see in 2026 as AI becomes more and more integrated in compliance programs.

It is exciting to see examples in practice for how these tools will enable Compliance to make a greater impact on their organizations. The nature of the work may change, but the goals of empowering individuals and ethical cultures will remain the same.

Organizations with ethical supply chains will win in 2026

Ethics and resilience in the supply chain has long been a critical value for organizations and consumers. The importance is only intensifying in respect to regulation, including the European Union's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

In 2026, our experts suggest organizations with ethical and resilient supply chains will have an advantage. Such flows of service and supplies are subject to change at a moment's notice, of course, but the fundamental considerations appear to be solidifying for 2026. Regulatory compliance, ethical considerations and resilient supply chains – these fundamentals are more solid than ever in 2026. This is particularly important as consumers increasingly expect these levels of supply chain due diligence regardless of regulatory requirements.

Sophistication of risk management and assessment will improve

NAVEX research and partnership with the industry have long signaled that the "language of risk" may not share the same syntax as the language of compliance. Yet, 2026 may be a time when that disconnect coalesces into a language that resonates across functional areas, enabling greater impact with boards of directors and others.

The language of "risk" is difficult to quantify and articulate across functional areas, but perhaps less so leading into 2026. Compliance is often seen as a risk-mitigating element of the organization, but where there is risk, there is also business opportunity. Tools and practices enabling conversations about Compliance's value to the organization are growing in importance – those who capitalize on those tools and strategies are likely to excel in 2026.

Worrisome signals endure in the workplace

Higher levels of reporting about any issue in the workplace should represent a "good thing," showing that employees trust the internal reporting system and feel willing to raise concerns of misconduct. These reports also provide insights into the "mood" of workplaces, and should be used to inform leadership on cultural indicators.

Namely, Workplace Civility, the recommended nomenclature for reports often regarding employee relations or misconduct that NAVEX uses in our benchmarking, deserves attention in 2026. This reporting category (or in our parlance, "Risk Type") often invites nuanced assessment as a signal of cultural health and has continued to grow as a share of total reporting. We've observed a notable increase in Europe, perhaps related to the evolution of the public consciousness in what constitutes misconduct in light of maturing regulatory protections for whistleblowers in the region.

Unfortunately, this is not the only category in which we've seen an increase. Imminent Threat to a Person, Animals or Property has increased in the total global share as well. These shifts don't necessarily reflect more reporting in each category, but may invite consideration of the issues most important to reporters and where they are most willing to speak out.

These shifts might suggest that 2026 presents a time when workers and other reporters are both better educated about cultural dynamics and reporting resources, but also, on edge. As Workplace Civility reports have been prominent in recent years, this is not necessarily something new. However, as our experts discuss, will 2026 be our opportunity to act and achieve the productive and ethical workplace dynamics that allow workers to flourish?

What does 2026 hold for Risk & Compliance?

The essays in this report represent a range of expert perspectives relevant to Compliance, Human Resources, Legal, Procurement and many other related professions.

It is thrilling to consider: by 2027, our industry may rest at a place of greater maturity and impact in line with the trends described in this publication. The path forward seems clearer. Yet challenges remain, and this guidance, along with other publications we provide freely to the public, is designed to help readers to navigate them.

