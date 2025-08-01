Commercial Litigation Podcast Series – Episode 32: General Update (Podcast)

In this 32nd episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts, we discuss recent judgments on privilege, litigation funding agreements, security for costs, the impact of sanctions on court orders and a couple of interesting contract law decisions, on good faith and contractual certainty, and an upcoming pilot on public access to court documents. This episode is hosted by Maura McIntosh, a knowledge counsel in our commercial litigation team, who is joined by James Baily, a disputes partner, and Jay Tampi, a senior associate in our disputes team.

