6 March 2025

2025 Collaborations Guide: Key Commercial And Legal Watch Outs

Mario and Luigi, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, Crocs and Balenciaga... Collaborations (or 'collabs') can be a dynamic way to create something that is more than the sum of its parts. Collaborations can add cachet to one brand, lead to innovative products, help find new customers, share costs, garner free marketing, and can increase visibility and availability of products. Some collaborations are very small run, creating scarcity, whereas others are longer term and more substantial.

While collaborations can multiply the upside, the risks of a tie-up going wrong can be significant too. A partner that attracts negative press attention, or one that has not properly managed its IP, can create major headaches for the other brand. In this short guide we set out some of the key commercial and legal watch outs when entering into collaborations.

Download the full guide here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

