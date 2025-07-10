ARTICLE
10 July 2025

The AdLaw Insights Podcast Is Out Now. EU Won't Believe The Latest Developments! EPISODE 6: Green Claims.

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
In this short episode, we examine the 'will-they, won't they' saga that is the Green Claims Directive.
United Kingdom Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Geraint Lloyd-Taylor and Brinsley Dresden
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The latest episode of our podcast is OUT NOW.

In this short episode, we examine the 'will-they, won't they' saga that is the Green Claims Directive. We consider the landscape around green claims in the UK and EU in light of these latest developments, and explore the potential impact on businesses of all sizes... we also consider the political climate around these issues. When it comes to green claims, not everything is as rosy (or green) as it seems.

Meanwhile, we'll remind you of the main rules that have firmly taken root in the UK – and consider the implications for companies making environmental claims in the UK.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Geraint Lloyd-Taylor
Geraint Lloyd-Taylor
Photo of Brinsley Dresden
Brinsley Dresden
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More