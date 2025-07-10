The AdLaw Insights Podcast Is Out Now. EU Won't Believe The Latest Developments! EPISODE 6: Green Claims.

The latest episode of our podcast is OUT NOW.

In this short episode, we examine the 'will-they, won't they' saga that is the Green Claims Directive. We consider the landscape around green claims in the UK and EU in light of these latest developments, and explore the potential impact on businesses of all sizes... we also consider the political climate around these issues. When it comes to green claims, not everything is as rosy (or green) as it seems.

Meanwhile, we'll remind you of the main rules that have firmly taken root in the UK – and consider the implications for companies making environmental claims in the UK.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.