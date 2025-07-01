A Golden Age: Is Your Advertising Missing The Older Demographic?

The ASA has recently published new research about the depiction of older people in advertising. In summary, the research found that many older people feel invisible in mainstream advertising or reduced to outdated stereotypes, and have the perception that they are 'bombarded' by ads for products like funeral services, care homes, and mobility aids.

Over the last 40 years, the number of people in the UK aged 50 and over has increased by over 6.8 million (a 47% increase), and the number aged 65 and over has increased by over 3.5 million (a 52% increase). The ASA's key findings were:

Over a third (35%) of the UK population agree that older people tend to be negatively stereotyped in ads;

The public said that ads showing older people as lonely, purposeless or powerless could be harmful - especially for those aged 75 and over;

Nearly half of the UK public (49%) said ads using humour at the expense of older people were likely to cause offence; and

44% of UK adults believe that older people are either underrepresented or not represented at all in ads, particularly in categories like fashion, beauty, technology and household goods.

People of all ages said they want to see more authentic and realistic portrayals of older people. They want advertising to feature real older people, focusing on individuals rather than their age, and portraying a diverse range of later-life experiences. Yet many feel the industry has been slow to adapt, with advertisers still lagging behind the public's shifting attitudes towards ageing. The ASA says that there is a clear opportunity for advertisers to lead a cultural change in how ageing is portrayed.

The ASA says that it is not proposing any new rules but CAP and BCAP will consider if more guidance is necessary. It will also take the research findings into account when assessing complaints about the depiction of older people in ads. Next year, the ASA will review its decisions in complaints relating to the portrayal of older people since the publication of the research to help ensure that it is drawing the line in the right place.

So what does this mean for advertisers? The ASA hopes that by sharing the research, advertisers will understand how some portrayals of older people are landing with the public today - and where there may be unintended consequences. Advertisers should consider the tone, context and content. It's also important to ensure that you aren't straying into other stereotypes as well - CAP refers to an upheld ruling about an electronic cigarette ad which implied that a relationship between an older woman and a younger man was a "taboo". This particular ad wasn't just ageist but also carried racial undertones.

As we've mentioned before, the ASA's project is of particular interest to us at Lewis Silkin, as we have an age strand as part of our DE&I activities - we don't just look at the experiences of older people but the challenges that people may face, both in and out of the workplace, at all stages of life. Please get in touch with the team if you need help with your advertising clearance, or you would like to talk to us about our DE&I activities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.