A New Era For Football Governance: Bill Set To Become Law

The Football Governance Bill has passed at third reading with a large majority in the House of Commons of 415 to 98. Originally introduced by the previous Conservative government following then sports minister Tracey Crouch's fan-led review of football governance, the Bill was re-adopted by the new Labour government after the 2024 election.

The legislation will introduce various new rules and safeguards aimed at securing the long-term sustainability of the game. Perhaps most notably, the Bill paves the way for a new regulator (independent from the Government and existing football authorities) to oversee the top five tiers of men's football in England and Wales. The Government has named David Kogan (a media rights expert) as its preferred candidate for the role.

In addition to provisions around financial and corporate governance, the Bill contains various cultural and heritage protections – for example, clubs will be prevented from changing their emblem, crest or predominant home colours without showing that such changes are supported by the majority of their fans. This is geared towards protecting supporters against situations like Cardiff City's hugely unpopular 2012 re-brand under owner Vincent Tan. There are also clauses requiring clubs to consult fan groups on proposed stadium relocations, and restrictions on clubs using their grounds as security for loans or other liabilities.

MPs voted against last-minute amendments proposed to the Bill to require at least 10 Premier League matches per season to be available on free-to-air television (proposed by the Liberal Democrats) and to force ministers to launch a consultation to reconsider the existing alcohol ban, which prohibits spectators from drinking in view of the pitch (proposed by the Conservatives).

With the Football Governance Bill set to receive Royal Assent ahead of Parliament's summer recess, Clubs and owners will be keeping a keen eye on forthcoming legislative guidance published by the Government as they prepare themselves to comply with this new regulatory regime.

