The AdLaw Insights Podcast, With Brinsley & Geraint (Ep 6): Green Claims

In this episode, Brinsley and Geraint examine the 'will-they, won't they' saga that is the Green Claims Directive. They consider the landscape around green claims in the UK and EU in light of these latest developments, and explore the potential impact on businesses of all sizes... and the political controversies sprouting around the 'on-again, off-again' Green Claims Directive. They also check whether the UK regulations, including the DMCC Act, are taking root – and consider the implications for companies making environmental claims in the UK. When it comes to green claims, not everything is as rosy (or green) as it seems.

