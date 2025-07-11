ARTICLE
11 July 2025

The AdLaw Insights Podcast, With Brinsley & Geraint (Ep 6): Green Claims

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode, Brinsley and Geraint examine the ‘will-they, won't they' saga that is the Green Claims Directive. They consider the landscape around green claims in the UK and EU in light of these latest developments...
United Kingdom Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Brinsley Dresden and Geraint Lloyd-Taylor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this episode, Brinsley and Geraint examine the 'will-they, won't they' saga that is the Green Claims Directive. They consider the landscape around green claims in the UK and EU in light of these latest developments, and explore the potential impact on businesses of all sizes... and the political controversies sprouting around the 'on-again, off-again' Green Claims Directive. They also check whether the UK regulations, including the DMCC Act, are taking root – and consider the implications for companies making environmental claims in the UK. When it comes to green claims, not everything is as rosy (or green) as it seems.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brinsley Dresden
Brinsley Dresden
Photo of Geraint Lloyd-Taylor
Geraint Lloyd-Taylor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More