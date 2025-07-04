Is This The End Of #ad?

Not so fast. Rather like Mark Twain, reports of the death of the hashtag are greatly exaggerated. Apparently, X has decided to ban hashtags in advertising posts (but normal punters can continue to use hashtags). Elon Musk described hashtags as an aesthetic nightmare that detracts from the platform's visual appeal. In addition, instead of depending on user-generated tags, X is now focusing more on AI and algorithm-based systems to help users discover content. So there is no # in X.

You may therefore be wondering what happens to the ASA's insistence that ads and influencer posts on social media have to include #ad. Well, not a lot really changes. The regulatory position hasn't changed. As we've written before, the ASA and the CMA have published joint guidance on disclosing advertising in social media posts, which was updated earlier this year to take account of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024.

Brands and agencies can use their creativity to adequately disclose when content is advertising, but they must ensure that the content is obviously identifiable as ads. Therefore, the ASA and CMA strongly advise the use of "Ad" or "#ad". If influencers want to make a distinction as to the type of commercial relationship involved, the ASA and CMA recommend putting "Ad" clearly first. For example, "Ad - Gifted" or "#ad – prtrip".

Advertising disclosures are required across all pieces of related advertising content; influencers and brands cannot rely on disclosure in bios or in other advertising posts for compliance.

Even though the new rules on X ban hashtags on ads, they don't stop an advertiser saying Ad somewhere prominently in a post.

