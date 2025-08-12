Hiring A Foreign Nanny Or Household Worker In Turkey

Families in Turkey often look to hire foreign nannies or caregivers due to a shortage of local workers willing to take on full-time in-home roles. Whether for childcare or eldercare, it is possible to legally employ a foreign national in a private household with the right work permit. Contrary to common belief, residence permits do not authorize work in Turkey. This guide outlines the process and legal criteria for obtaining a household worker work permit in Turkey.

Work Permits for Foreign Nannies and Caregivers

To hire a foreign nanny or household employee, the sponsor must apply for a work permit tied to their personal residence. The work authorization is specific to the residential address and cannot be used to work elsewhere, even if the employer remains the same.

Employer Criteria for Sponsoring a Work Permit

To sponsor a full-time foreign nanny or caregiver, the employer must meet the following requirements:

E-Signature Token:

The employer must obtain an e-signature from an approved Turkish provider. This applies to both Turkish citizens and foreigners legally residing in Turkey.

The employer must obtain an e-signature from an approved Turkish provider. This applies to both Turkish citizens and foreigners legally residing in Turkey. Financial Eligibility:

The employer must demonstrate sufficient income or assets to support the nanny's salary.

The employer must demonstrate sufficient income or assets to support the nanny's salary. Minimum Salary Obligation:

The nanny must be paid at least the national minimum wage, which is subject to regular updates.

The nanny must be paid at least the national minimum wage, which is subject to regular updates. Purpose of Employment:

The role must clearly fall under one of the following approved categories: Childcare (must involve minor children) Elderly care Patient care

The role must clearly fall under one of the following approved categories:

The employment agreement and the work permit application must clearly reflect the purpose. Additional documentation is required to justify the employment. For example, in childcare cases, the employer must provide the ID numbers of the children to be cared for.

Domestic vs. Consular Applications

1. Domestic Application in Turkey

If the foreign nanny holds a valid residence permit of at least six months, the employer can apply for a work permit directly from Turkey. Processing typically takes 1 to 2 months. Once approved, the nanny must complete address registration at the employer's home within 20 business days.

2.Consular Application from Abroad

If the nanny does not hold a valid residence permit, the process must begin at the Turkish Consulate in the nanny's country of citizenship or legal residence.

In certain cases, a foreign national nearing the end of their legal stay in Turkey may first apply for a residence permit domestically, potentially avoiding the need for a consular process.

Following the work visa filing, the consulate issues a reference number allowing the Turkish employer to complete the application in Turkey. The nanny may enter Turkey only after work permit approval and visa issuance. Address registration must be finalized within 20 business days of arrival.

Social Security Registration

After receiving the work permit, the employer must notify the Turkish Social Security Institution (SGK) before the nanny starts working. Payment of social security premiums is essential for work permit validity and future renewals.

Final Thoughts

Hiring a foreign nanny or household worker in Turkey involves more than just an agreement between employer and employee. It requires:

Obtaining an e-signature

Meeting financial and employment eligibility

Filing the work permit application domestically or via consulate

Completing address registration and SGK reporting

Originally published 17 June, 2025

This process ensures families meet their domestic staffing needs while safeguarding the labor rights of household workers. For detailed guidance or application support, feel free to contact our team.