New Regulation Targets Employers Of Undocumented Foreign Workers In Turkey

Today, on 23 July 2025, a significant regulation jointly issued by the Turkish Ministry of Labour and Social Security and the Ministry of Interior was published in the Official Gazette (No. 32964). Titled "Regulation on the Recovery of Various Expenses from Employers of Foreign Nationals Deported for Working Without Authorisation," the new legislation introduces a structured framework for holding employers financially accountable when foreign nationals are found to be working without the necessary work permits.

Key Provisions of the Regulation

The Regulation applies to foreign nationals who have been identified as working illegally in violation of the International Workforce Law (No. 6735) and are subject to deportation. Where such individuals—along with their spouses and children—incur costs for accommodation, repatriation, or healthcare services covered by the Directorate General of Migration Management, these expenses are now recoverable from the employer or their legal representative.

The Regulation provides that:

Costs covered by the public budget due to unauthorised employment, including accommodation at removal centres, repatriation, and essential medical expenses, may be recovered from the employer under the framework of the Law on Collection of Public Receivables (Law No. 6183).

The Labour Ministry and relevant public authorities will initiate inspections and impose administrative fines under the International Workforce Law.

Employers will receive formal notification from provincial migration directorates detailing amounts owed, with a one-month payment deadline.

If unpaid, claims will be forwarded to the employer's affiliated tax office for collection under public debt enforcement procedures.

The Directorate General of Migration Management will set fixed daily accommodation costs annually for stays at removal centres, capped at three months per case.

Data Sharing and Implementation Timeline

The Regulation also establishes a data-sharing protocol between the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and the Ministry of Interior, facilitating the exchange of information to ensure enforcement.

This Regulation will come into force six months from its publication date—on 23 January 2026.

At CCS Law, we are closely monitoring the implementation and potential implications of this Regulation, particularly its effect on employers of foreign nationals and those operating in sectors heavily reliant on international labour.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.