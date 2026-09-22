How To File A Litigation Case In Turkey (2026)

Whether you are an individual, foreign investor, multinational company, or financial institution, disputes sometimes become unavoidable. Understanding how to file a litigation case in Turkey is essential for protecting your legal rights and commercial interests.

Turkey has a well-established judicial system that hears thousands of domestic and international disputes every year. However, litigation procedures differ significantly from those in Europe, the United States, and many other jurisdictions. Working with an experienced Turkish litigation lawyer can save valuable time, reduce costs, and significantly improve your chances of success.

This guide explains the Turkish litigation process step by step.

Can Foreigners File a Lawsuit in Turkey?

Yes.

Foreign individuals and foreign companies have the right to file lawsuits before Turkish courts.

Common disputes include:

Commercial disputes

Contract breaches

Debt collection

Shareholder disputes

Construction disputes

Real estate disputes

Employment litigation

International trade disputes

Investment-related conflicts

Property ownership disputes

Compensation claims

Intellectual property disputes

Which Court Has Jurisdiction?

Turkey has specialized courts depending on the subject matter.

These include:

Civil Courts

For general civil disputes.

Commercial Courts

Business and corporate disputes.

Labour Courts

Employment matters.

Consumer Courts

Consumer protection claims.

Family Courts

Marriage, divorce and inheritance matters.

Administrative Courts

Disputes against government authorities.

Criminal Courts

Criminal prosecutions.

Selecting the correct court is one of the most important legal decisions before initiating proceedings.

Step 1 – Legal Assessment

Before filing a lawsuit, an experienced litigation lawyer should review:

The legal merits of the claim

Available evidence

Applicable Turkish legislation

Jurisdiction

Limitation periods

Possible settlement opportunities

Estimated litigation costs

Many disputes can be resolved before court proceedings begin.

Step 2 – Collect Supporting Documents

Strong evidence is critical.

Typical documents include:

Contracts

Correspondence

Emails

Invoices

Payment records

Bank transfers

Company documents

Title deeds

Expert reports

Witness information

Foreign-language documents generally require certified translation into Turkish.

Step 3 – Mandatory Mediation (Where Applicable)

Certain disputes require mandatory mediation before court proceedings.

These commonly include:

Commercial disputes

Employment disputes

Some consumer disputes

If mediation is legally required, a lawsuit cannot proceed without completing this stage.

Step 4 – Filing the Lawsuit

Your lawyer prepares and files a detailed petition explaining:

The facts of the dispute

Legal arguments

Evidence

Applicable legislation

Requested remedies

The court then officially serves the claim on the opposing party.

Step 5 – Court Proceedings

The litigation process generally includes:

Exchange of written submissions

Preliminary hearing

Evidence collection

Witness testimony

Expert examinations (where necessary)

Final hearing

Judgment

Complex commercial disputes often involve court-appointed expert reports.

Step 6 – Appeals

Court decisions may usually be appealed before:

Regional Courts of Appeal

Court of Cassation (Yargıtay), where applicable

An experienced litigation lawyer evaluates whether an appeal is strategically advisable.

How Long Does Litigation Take in Turkey?

The duration depends on the complexity of the case.

Approximate timelines:

Simple civil disputes: 8–18 months

Commercial litigation: 12–30 months

Appeals: 6–18 months

Cases involving expert examinations or international elements may require additional time.

Can I File a Lawsuit Without Coming to Turkey?

Yes.

Foreign clients can authorize a Turkish lawyer through a Power of Attorney, allowing most litigation procedures to be handled without their physical presence in Turkey.

This is particularly advantageous for international investors, companies, and overseas property owners.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can foreigners sue Turkish companies?

Yes. Foreign individuals and companies may initiate legal proceedings before Turkish courts.

Do I need to be present at court hearings?

In most cases, no. Your lawyer can represent you under a valid Power of Attorney.

Is mediation mandatory?

For many commercial and employment disputes, yes. Whether mediation is required depends on the nature of the claim.

Can court decisions be appealed?

Yes. Most judgments can be reviewed by the Regional Court of Appeal and, when the legal conditions are met, by the Court of Cassation.

Can foreign judgments be enforced in Turkey?

Yes. Foreign court judgments and arbitral awards may be recognized and enforced in Turkey, subject to the applicable legal requirements.