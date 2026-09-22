How To File A Litigation Case In Turkey (2026)

Whether you are an individual, foreign investor, multinational company, or financial institution, disputes sometimes become unavoidable. Understanding how to file a litigation case in Turkey is essential for protecting your legal rights and commercial interests.
Turkey has a well-established judicial system that hears thousands of domestic and international disputes every year. However, litigation procedures differ significantly from those in Europe, the United States, and many other jurisdictions. Working with an experienced Turkish litigation lawyer can save valuable time, reduce costs, and significantly improve your chances of success.
This guide explains the Turkish litigation process step by step.
Can Foreigners File a Lawsuit in Turkey?
Yes.
Foreign individuals and foreign companies have the right to file lawsuits before Turkish courts.
Common disputes include:
- Commercial disputes
- Contract breaches
- Debt collection
- Shareholder disputes
- Construction disputes
- Real estate disputes
- Employment litigation
- International trade disputes
- Investment-related conflicts
- Property ownership disputes
- Compensation claims
- Intellectual property disputes
Which Court Has Jurisdiction?
Turkey has specialized courts depending on the subject matter.
These include:
Civil Courts
For general civil disputes.
Commercial Courts
Business and corporate disputes.
Labour Courts
Employment matters.
Consumer Courts
Consumer protection claims.
Family Courts
Marriage, divorce and inheritance matters.
Administrative Courts
Disputes against government authorities.
Criminal Courts
Criminal prosecutions.
Selecting the correct court is one of the most important legal decisions before initiating proceedings.
Step 1 – Legal Assessment
Before filing a lawsuit, an experienced litigation lawyer should review:
- The legal merits of the claim
- Available evidence
- Applicable Turkish legislation
- Jurisdiction
- Limitation periods
- Possible settlement opportunities
- Estimated litigation costs
Many disputes can be resolved before court proceedings begin.
Step 2 – Collect Supporting Documents
Strong evidence is critical.
Typical documents include:
- Contracts
- Correspondence
- Emails
- Invoices
- Payment records
- Bank transfers
- Company documents
- Title deeds
- Expert reports
- Witness information
Foreign-language documents generally require certified translation into Turkish.
Step 3 – Mandatory Mediation (Where Applicable)
Certain disputes require mandatory mediation before court proceedings.
These commonly include:
- Commercial disputes
- Employment disputes
- Some consumer disputes
If mediation is legally required, a lawsuit cannot proceed without completing this stage.
Step 4 – Filing the Lawsuit
Your lawyer prepares and files a detailed petition explaining:
- The facts of the dispute
- Legal arguments
- Evidence
- Applicable legislation
- Requested remedies
The court then officially serves the claim on the opposing party.
Step 5 – Court Proceedings
The litigation process generally includes:
- Exchange of written submissions
- Preliminary hearing
- Evidence collection
- Witness testimony
- Expert examinations (where necessary)
- Final hearing
- Judgment
Complex commercial disputes often involve court-appointed expert reports.
Step 6 – Appeals
Court decisions may usually be appealed before:
- Regional Courts of Appeal
- Court of Cassation (Yargıtay), where applicable
An experienced litigation lawyer evaluates whether an appeal is strategically advisable.
How Long Does Litigation Take in Turkey?
The duration depends on the complexity of the case.
Approximate timelines:
- Simple civil disputes: 8–18 months
- Commercial litigation: 12–30 months
- Appeals: 6–18 months
Cases involving expert examinations or international elements may require additional time.
Can I File a Lawsuit Without Coming to Turkey?
Yes.
Foreign clients can authorize a Turkish lawyer through a Power of Attorney, allowing most litigation procedures to be handled without their physical presence in Turkey.
This is particularly advantageous for international investors, companies, and overseas property owners.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can foreigners sue Turkish companies?
Yes. Foreign individuals and companies may initiate legal proceedings before Turkish courts.
Do I need to be present at court hearings?
In most cases, no. Your lawyer can represent you under a valid Power of Attorney.
Is mediation mandatory?
For many commercial and employment disputes, yes. Whether mediation is required depends on the nature of the claim.
Can court decisions be appealed?
Yes. Most judgments can be reviewed by the Regional Court of Appeal and, when the legal conditions are met, by the Court of Cassation.
Can foreign judgments be enforced in Turkey?
Yes. Foreign court judgments and arbitral awards may be recognized and enforced in Turkey, subject to the applicable legal requirements.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]