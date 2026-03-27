Premium Capital Increases As Strategic Leverage

Over the past decade, the explosion of early-stage technology ventures, deep-tech start-ups, and platform-based business models has fundamentally redrawn the map of private capital deployment.

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Introduction

Over the past decade, the explosion of early-stage technology ventures, deep-tech start-ups, and platform-based business models has fundamentally redrawn the map of private capital deployment. Founders and fund managers alike have grown sophisticated in their understanding of valuation mechanics. Yet, in our experience advising both domestic and cross-border investment transactions, one instrument continues to be consistently misunderstood, misapplied, or entirely overlooked: the premium capital increase.

Under Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 ("TCC"), the mechanics of issuing shares above their nominal value provide a sophisticated, legally coherent framework that when properly structured serves simultaneously as a valuation tool, a governance instrument, a tax-efficient capital channel, and a signal of market credibility. This article explores those mechanics in depth, with particular attention to how premium issuances can be deployed strategically in technology investments, venture capital rounds, and emerging-market deal structures.

Our objective is practical: to offer founders, investors, and in-house counsel a working-level guide to the use of share premiums not merely as an accounting entry, but as an active lever in deal architecture.

I. The Mechanics of Premium Issuance: What Actually Happens

1.1 The Anatomy of a Premium Share

Every share issued by a joint-stock company (anonim şirket) carries a nominal value (itibari değer), which is the minimum statutory amount printed on the share certificate. Under TCC Article 347, shares may not be issued below this nominal value. However, where a company's enterprise value has materially outgrown its nominal capital, as is the norm in high-growth technology companies, issuing new shares at nominal value alone would produce an economically irrational and legally questionable outcome.

In a premium issuance, the subscriber pays two distinct amounts:

The nominal value — booked as an increase to the company's registered share capital (*esas sermaye*); and

— booked as an increase to the company's registered share capital (*esas sermaye*); and The premium (emisyon primi) — the excess over nominal value, which under TCC Article 519/2(a) is classified as a capital reserve and held separately from the company's distributable profits.

This bifurcation is not merely an accounting convention; it is a legal architecture with real consequences for governance, distribution, and investor protection, each of which we examine below.

1.2 Cash Payment Before Registration: A Hard Rule

Under the TCC, the nominal portion of subscribed shares may be paid in instalments—up to 25% at subscription and the remainder within 24 months following registration (TCC Art. 344). This grace period, however, does not apply to premiums. Pursuant to TCC Article 461/2 and long-standing registry practice, the premium portion must be paid in full, in cash, prior to the registration of the capital increase with the trade registry.

In practice, this means that when advising a client on a Series A or later-stage round, we invariably structure the premium payment mechanism in the investment agreement to include a timing covenant: premium funds are wired to the company's bank account (and a bank confirmation letter obtained) before the capital increase application is lodged with the relevant trade registry. Any deviation from this sequence creates a registration risk that can unwind the entire transaction.

1.3 The Board Report Requirement: Transparency as Deal Currency

TCC Article 461/2 mandates that the board of directors prepare and register a detailed report justifying the premium amount and its basis of calculation. Far from a bureaucratic formality, this document serves a critical function in technology investment contexts: it constitutes the company's public-record explanation of how enterprise value was determined.

A well-drafted board report will typically reference the valuation methodology applied (DCF, comparables, precedent transactions), the identity and credentials of any third-party valuation expert engaged, the company's financial KPIs at the time of the round, and the rationale for the premium relative to nominal capital. Investors, regulators, and future acquirers will scrutinize this document. An anemic or boilerplate board report invites challenge. Conversely, a rigorous report can pre-empt disputes among shareholders and provide comfort to institutional investors conducting legal due diligence.

II. Premium Issuances as a Deal Structuring Lever

2.1 Maintaining Founder Control Without Sacrificing Capital

One of the most consequential and frequently misunderstood features of premium share issuances is their effect on the governance and ownership architecture of a company. Because the premium is excluded from the nominal capital base, it does not create additional voting shares. Consequently, new investors entering at premium pricing receive economic exposure commensurate with the company's actual value, without disproportionately eroding the founders' control position.

To illustrate with a concrete scenario:

A technology company has a registered nominal capital of TRY 100,000 (100,000 shares at TRY 1 nominal). Over three years of operation, internal valuation exercises and third-party appraisals establish an enterprise value of TRY 10,000,000. A VC fund proposes to invest TRY 2,000,000 for a 15% equity stake.

Issuing 17,647 new shares at nominal value (TRY 1) would raise only TRY 17,647, a fraction of the intended investment. To raise TRY 2,000,000 via a premium issuance for a 15% stake, the company instead issues 17,647 new shares at TRY 113.35 each (TRY 1 nominal + TRY 112.35 premium). Nominal capital increases by TRY 17,647; the remaining TRY 1,982,353 flows into capital reserves as share premium.

Result: The fund acquires 15% of equity, the founders retain 85%, governance ratios are preserved, and the balance sheet reflects TRY 2,000,000 in new equity at fair value.

This outcome cannot be achieved through a nominal-only capital increase. It is the premium mechanism that makes precision-engineered ownership structures possible.

2.2 Anti-Dilution Protections and the Role of Premium Pricing

In multi-round financing, premium issuances at successive valuations function as a natural anti-dilution mechanism for early investors, provided the rounds are structured at increasing per-share prices. This pricing progression, sometimes called a "step-up" structure, ensures that each round's premium reflects the value created since the prior round.

However, counsel must be attentive to the inverse scenario: a "down round," in which a subsequent capital increase is carried out at a lower per-share price than the preceding round. Under Turkish law, a down round does not automatically trigger statutory protections for prior investors, unlike in some common law jurisdictions where full-ratchet or weighted-average anti-dilution provisions may be implied or contractually standard. In Turkish practice, such protections must be explicitly negotiated and embedded in the shareholders' agreement or the articles of association.

Our standard advice to both founders and investors is to address anti-dilution mechanics at the outset, not reactively during a distressed round, and to align those mechanics with the share premium regime under TCC.

2.3 Pre-Emption Rights and the Waiver Framework

Premium capital increases are subject to the general pre-emption right (rüçhan hakkı) regime under TCC Article 461. Existing shareholders have a statutory right to subscribe for new shares pro rata to their current holdings. In a technology investment context, this right may be waived fully or partially by general assembly resolution, typically to admit a new institutional investor or strategic partner.

The combination of a premium issuance with a targeted pre-emption waiver is one of the most frequently used structural tools in venture capital transactions under Turkish law. It permits a clean, investor-specific entry at a price reflecting fair market value, without requiring complex side arrangements. Counsel should ensure that the waiver resolution is adopted with the appropriate majority, that the premium amount is documented in the board report, and that the capital increase is registered within the statutory timelines to avoid any lapse of validity.

III. The Authorized Capital System: Agility for High-Growth Companies

For technology companies anticipating multiple funding rounds within a short period, the kayıtlı sermaye sistemi (authorized capital system) offers a significant structural advantage. Under TCC Articles 460–463, a company may authorize its board of directors, via a pre-approved upper capital limit, to carry out capital increases without convening a general assembly each time.

Critically, this authorization must explicitly cover premium issuances. A blanket board authority to increase capital does not, without more, extend to premium pricing. TCC Article 480 requires that the articles of association (or the general assembly resolution granting authority) specify that the board may issue shares at a premium and, ideally, define the pricing methodology or delegate this to the board's discretion within defined parameters.

In practice, we advise clients adopting the authorized capital system to draft their articles of association with sufficient precision to enable board-level premium issuances without the delay of a general assembly convocation, while ensuring the authorization is not so broad as to expose the company to regulatory challenge or minority shareholder claims. This balance is particularly important for start-ups that have venture or growth equity investors on their capitalization tables.

IV. Tax and Regulatory Dimensions

4.1 Corporate Taxation: The Non-Income Character of Premiums

From a tax perspective, the share premium does not constitute income for the issuing company and is therefore not subject to corporate income tax at the point of receipt. This is a structural advantage over debt financing (where interest is income-neutral for the borrower but creates tax exposure for the lender) and over profit-based distributions (which are subject to withholding tax at source).

However, distribution of share premiums triggers withholding tax obligations. Pursuant to the Turkish Revenue Administration's private ruling of 20 October 2015 (No. 62030549-125-2014/1054), premiums may only be distributed to shareholders after the company has satisfied the legal reserve threshold under TCC Article 519. Distributions before that threshold is met are impermissible under the TCC, and any such distribution may expose company officers to personal liability.

For investment structures where liquidity events (exits, secondary sales, dividend recapitalizations) are anticipated within a defined timeline, the distribution mechanics of share premium reserves must be modeled carefully at the time of the initial investment, not discovered at the moment of exit.

4.2 Registry Fees

Trade registry fees in Turkey are calculated on the basis of the increase in nominal capital, not the total subscription price, including premium. In a Series B transaction where, for example, TRY 50,000,000 is raised against a nominal capital increase of TRY 500,000, the registry fee is assessed only on TRY 500,000. Over multiple rounds, this differential compounds into material cost savings and supports the economic efficiency of the premium structure.

4.3 Capital Markets Law Overlay for Public Companies and Pre-IPO Structures

For companies contemplating a public offering, whether immediately or as a medium-term liquidity event, the Capital Markets Law (CML) and Capital Markets Board (CMB) regulations impose an additional layer of requirements on premium issuances. CML Article 12/1 mandates full cash payment of the subscription price (including any premium) prior to registration. The CMB further retains authority to require premium issuances where the market or book value of a publicly held company's shares significantly exceeds nominal value.

In pre-IPO rounds, structuring the company's capital increases as premium issuances creates a clean, auditable chain of equity value that simplifies the prospectus preparation process and supports the pricing narrative for the offering. Conversely, a history of nominal-only capital increases that do not track enterprise value growth may complicate CMB review and require retroactive valuation explanations.

V. Deploying the Premium Mechanism Across Investment Themes

5.1 Deep Tech and IP-Intensive Companies

In companies whose enterprise value is substantially driven by intellectual property (software platforms, biotech, defense technology, AI models) the gap between nominal capital and fair market value tends to be extreme, often by orders of magnitude. In these cases, the premium issuance mechanism is not merely preferable: it is practically indispensable. Any attempt to raise significant external capital through nominal-only issuances in such companies would result in a dramatic and unjustifiable transfer of value from existing shareholders to incoming investors.

A further consideration unique to IP-intensive companies is the treatment of intangible assets on the balance sheet. Where IP has been contributed as an in-kind capital item (ayni sermaye), the valuation of that contribution must comply with TCC Article 343 requirements (expert appraisal by court-appointed expert). Premium issuances layered on top of in-kind capital contributions require careful sequencing to ensure that the appraisal timeline does not create registration delays for the cash premium component.

5.2 Platform and Network-Effect Businesses

Marketplace businesses, SaaS platforms, and other network-effect companies often show negative or minimal earnings in early stages while carrying substantial enterprise value driven by user growth, GMV, or ARR multiples. Investors entering such companies face a valuation challenge: how do you price equity into a company with no profits and, potentially, negative net assets on a book-value basis?

Premium capital increases offer a legally coherent answer. The premium is anchored to enterprise value, not book value, and can be justified in the board report by reference to forward-looking metrics commonly used in technology valuation (ARR multiples, platform engagement scores, total addressable market estimates). The reserve created by the premium then functions as a financial cushion that absorbs early-stage losses without triggering the capital impairment rules that would otherwise require a capital reduction.

5.3 ESG and Impact Investments

An underappreciated application of the premium mechanism is in impact investment and ESG-aligned financing structures. Where a company commands a valuation premium precisely because of its sustainability credentials, social impact metrics, or green certification, those intangible value drivers can and should be reflected in the premium pricing. The board report becomes an opportunity to articulate the ESG value thesis in legal form, a document that, once registered, constitutes part of the public record. As institutional investors increasingly adopt ESG mandates and as regulatory frameworks for sustainable finance continue to evolve, the ability to document ESG value creation through the capital increase record will become more important.

VI. Legal Risks and How Practitioners Manage Them

6.1 The Overvaluation Risk

The most significant legal risk in premium issuances is overvaluation: setting the premium at a level that cannot be substantiated by the company's actual financial position or market comparables. If challenged by minority shareholders, creditors, or regulators, an overvalued premium may expose the board members to liability under TCC Article 549 (liability for misleading capital increase documents) and, in extreme cases, result in the voidance of the capital increase itself.

Mitigation requires three things: a credible valuation methodology, documented in the board report; an independent valuation opinion from a reputable third party wherever the transaction size warrants it; and a legal opinion confirming procedural compliance of the capital increase steps. In cross-border transactions involving foreign institutional investors, the valuation documentation must typically also satisfy the due diligence standards of the investor's home jurisdiction.

6.2 The Thin Capitalization and Leverage Risk

Premium capital reserves recorded under TCC Article 519 are subject to restricted use: they may only be utilized to cover losses, maintain operations, or prevent layoffs, until the aggregate total of all legal reserves under TCC Article 519 (encompassing both the mandatory profit-based reserves under Article 519/1 and share premium reserves under Article 519/2) exceeds 50% of the company’s nominal capital, at which point the excess portion becomes freely usable. Importantly, this threshold is assessed on a cumulative basis across all legal reserve categories, not on the share premium reserve in isolation. Importantly, this threshold is assessed on a cumulative basis across all legal reserve categories, not on the share premium reserve in isolation. Companies that treat premium reserves as freely deployable working capital, without accounting for this restriction, may find themselves in a technical legal compliance breach that complicates future audits, financing, or M&A transactions.

Practitioners advising companies with large premium reserves should map the statutory constraints early and maintain clear internal documentation of how reserves are being applied, ensuring alignment with the permitted uses under the TCC.

6.3 Cross-Border Structuring Considerations

Technology start-ups increasingly receive investment from funds domiciled in the EU, UK, US, or Gulf states. In such transactions, the Turkish premium capital increase must be reconciled with the foreign investor's accounting framework (typically IFRS or US GAAP) and the fund's regulatory requirements. Share premium reserves are generally recognized under IFRS and US GAAP as additional paid-in capital, which reduces reconciliation friction.

However, where a foreign investor requires that the Turkish company establish a holding structure in a third jurisdiction (e.g., the Netherlands, Luxembourg, or the DIFC), the premium issuance at the Turkish operating company level must be replicated or reflected at the holding level in a manner consistent with both Turkish and foreign law requirements. This dual-layer premium structuring is a complex but increasingly standard feature of international venture capital transactions involving Turkish portfolio companies.

VII. Practitioner's Checklist: Structuring a Premium Capital Increase

Based on our experience in advising both issuers and investors across dozens of technology financing transactions, the following sequence represents best practice for executing a premium capital increase:

Valuation anchor. Commission or obtain a valuation opinion from an independent financial advisor. Define the methodology (DCF, market comparables, precedent transactions) and ensure it is defensible to minority shareholders and regulators.

Commission or obtain a valuation opinion from an independent financial advisor. Define the methodology (DCF, market comparables, precedent transactions) and ensure it is defensible to minority shareholders and regulators. Articles of association review. Confirm whether the articles permit premium issuances (or require amendment). If the authorized capital system is in use, verify that board-level authority expressly extends to premiums.

Confirm whether the articles permit premium issuances (or require amendment). If the authorized capital system is in use, verify that board-level authority expressly extends to premiums. Corporate resolution. Adopt a general assembly or board resolution (depending on the applicable system) authorizing the capital increase at the specified premium. Include pre-emption waiver provisions if required to admit a new investor.

Adopt a general assembly or board resolution (depending on the applicable system) authorizing the capital increase at the specified premium. Include pre-emption waiver provisions if required to admit a new investor. Board report. Prepare a detailed board report in compliance with TCC Article 461/2. Reference the valuation methodology, the premium calculation, and the intended use of the capital raised.

Prepare a detailed board report in compliance with TCC Article 461/2. Reference the valuation methodology, the premium calculation, and the intended use of the capital raised. Payment before registration. Ensure full premium payment is received and confirmed by bank letter prior to lodging the capital increase application with the trade registry.

Ensure full premium payment is received and confirmed by bank letter prior to lodging the capital increase application with the trade registry. Registry filing and announcement. File the capital increase documents with the relevant trade registry. Upon registration, the board report is publicly announced via the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette.

File the capital increase documents with the relevant trade registry. Upon registration, the board report is publicly announced via the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette. Post-closing documentation. Update the share register, issue new share certificates or dematerialized share records as applicable, and file required notifications with the Revenue Administration if the transaction triggers any reporting obligations.

Update the share register, issue new share certificates or dematerialized share records as applicable, and file required notifications with the Revenue Administration if the transaction triggers any reporting obligations. Shareholders' agreement alignment. Ensure the shareholders' agreement (or investment agreement) is updated to reflect the new capitalization table, any anti-dilution mechanics, governance rights of new investors, and the treatment of premium reserves in any future liquidation or exit scenario.

Conclusion

The share premium capital increase is, at its core, a legal instrument. But in the hands of skilled practitioners and sophisticated investors, it becomes something considerably more: a tool for aligning economic value with legal structure, preserving founder control, attracting institutional capital, and building a defensible equity narrative for the lifecycle of a technology venture.

Turkish commercial law provides a robust, if sometimes underutilized, framework for premium issuances. The companies and investors who master this framework gain a genuine competitive advantage: in capital efficiency, in governance precision, in regulatory credibility, and in the quality of the legal architecture underpinning their growth.

As practitioners, our role is to ensure that this framework is not merely technically complied with, but actively deployed as the strategic lever it was designed to be.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.