Ukraine-EU: From The KVED:2010 To NACE 2.1-UA Economic Classification

On October 28, 2025 the Order approving NACE 2.1-UA was issued, which means transition to the EU statistical classification, full synchronization of methods...

“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“

Article Insights

Nazali Attorneys’s articles from Nazali are most popular: in Turkey Nazali are most popular: within Compliance topic(s)

On October 28, 2025 the Order approving NACE 2.1-UA was issued, which means transition to the EU statistical classification, full synchronization of methods, ensuring data comparability, and easing doing business with partners. NACE 2.1 is the current version of the classification, which the EU has been using in statistical practice since 2025. From 1 January 2027, Ukraine will switch to this new classification of economic activities.

Kea Idea of the Classification: is to group enterprises under general features such as type of products or services, technological processes, common raw material base or production methods. Each group has its own code, which is used to determine the primary and secondary activities of enterprises, their divisions, and sole proprietorships.

Impact for Business:

By the end of 2025, the State Statistics Service will publish a table of correspondence between KVED:2010 and NACE 2.1-UA.

Throughout 2026, there will be a transition period for businesses to adapt and make changes to their registration documents.

In early 2026, the State Statistics Service, in cooperation with government agencies and the business community, will present a detailed action plan for the transition to the new NACE 2.1-UA classification of economic activities.

For most enterprises, the changes will take place automatically, without the need for additional action. This will apply to those types of activities for which the new NACE 2.1-UA classification retains a direct ‘1 to 1' correspondence between the old and new codes (the final level of correspondence will be determined by the State Statistics Service).

Re-registration will only be necessary for those whose: current KVED has been divided into several separate codes; or if the current code has a complex (‘indirect') correspondence, when, for example, several old codes are combined or redistributed to others. In such cases, companies will need to update their registration data after the correspondence table is published.

Consultations from the State Statistics Service on the choice of core and additional activities; preparing planned explanations on determining codes and procedures for different categories of business, so that the transition to NACE 2.1-UA is as clear and convenient as possible for both companies and individual enterpreneurs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.