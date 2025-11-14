Economic Potential Of Antalya And Alanya: Where Foreign Investors Should Focus

Antalya is not merely Turkey's "tourism capital." It is a dynamically developing region in which a powerful tourism infrastructure converges with industrial production, agriculture and even advanced-technology sectors. Nearby Alanya and the Manavgat district further expand the spectrum of opportunities available. Here are the most interesting directions for foreign business.

Tourism – The Main Engine of Extensive Growth

As of March 2024, the region recorded 2,583 hotel establishments offering 647,628 beds, of which 499,613 are already operational. Around 220 hotels hold environmental certification.

In 2023 the city welcomed over 15 million tourists, and between January and the end of July the figure exceeded 8.1 million — the best result in its history.

Demand for MICE tourism: large conference centres in the region offer approximately 250,000 seats for events.

Well-developed sports and wellness tourism: about 500 football pitches, dozens of tennis courts and 23 golf courses, 11 of which are in Antalya. The city has hosted high-level tournaments including those of Turkish Airlines.

Opportunities: hotels, conference centres, wellness & medical tourism, sport and active tourism.



Free Zone – A New Maritime Hub

Antalya hosts a special free zone covering 782,000 m², where 95 companies operate — 31 of which involve foreign capital.

In 2023–2024, 93 luxury yachts with a total value of US$1.1 billion were built here (96 % of the output from yachts and boats).

The zone's exports in 2024 amounted to US$1.117 billion with 151 % coverage of imports; growth to US$1.25 billion by 2025 is expected.

The maintenance & repair sector is drawn by strong logistics: yachts spending 3–6 months in service generate large turnover for hotels, restaurants and transport.

Opportunities: yacht manufacturing and servicing, maritime logistics, components, hospitality business.



Agriculture and Agro-industry

Antalya is Turkey's leader in agriculture. In 2022 its contribution amounted to 19.3 billion TL, ranking second among all provinces.

It accounts for 38 % of Turkey's greenhouse area (308,000 ha).

It produces 7 million tons of fresh vegetables and fruits: 60 % of Turkish greenhouse tomatoes, 63 % of peppers, 51 % of aubergines, 42 % of cucumbers. Also key shares: avocado (58 %), dates (52 %), bananas (38 %), oranges (34 %), pomegranates (25 %).

Last year exports reached US$585 million for 621,000 tons of fresh produce.

Cut-flower production makes up 43 % of Turkey's flower exports, and Antalya seeds amount to US$2.3 billion.

Opportunities: processing, organic agriculture, logistics, food packaging, agri-tech.



Industry and Organized Zones

In 2022 Antalya's economy reached 128.8 billion TL (about US$7 billion), the sixth-largest GRP in Turkey.

62 % of GDP comes from services; 10 % from industry; 10 % from agriculture; 5.5 % from construction.

A major industrial park hosts 310 companies (food industry, furniture, electronics etc.) employing more than 10,800 people.

The operational free zone is a cluster of yacht manufacturing, electronics and med-tech: over 8,400 people employed (up 12 % in 2024). Of 50 companies, 14 are in electronics, 4 in medicine, and 3 of these 4 are foreign-owned.



Economic Growth and Outlook

In 2023, the growth rate of Antalya province reached 6.3 %, exceeding the national average (5.1 %).

Agriculture grew by 2.4 %, industry by 3.5 %, while services grew by 9 %.

In 2023–24 region's exports increased in volume: over the first 11 months +2.5 %, import volume declined by 4.9 %.



Alanya and Neighbouring Regions – A Profitable Foothold

In Alanya the share of foreign-owned companies is approximately 29 % of all foreign firms in Antalya province. Of 76,737 Turkish foreign-capital companies, 5,788 are registered in Antalya region, of which 1,694 are in Alanya.

Leading investor countries: Germany, Denmark, Russia.

Popular sectors: real estate, tourism (hotels, apartments), restaurants, digital & service business.



Conclusion

Antalya is not only a tourism diamond but also a region with high potential for agro-, industrial and technological investment. The free zone and industrial complex provide infrastructure while the constant inflow of tourists creates a consumer market for food, entertainment and services. Alanya strengthens the picture by offering one of the leading spots for foreign investment.

For the foreign investor of interest are:

Development of hotels, resorts, spa-centres and MICE infrastructure. Establishment of yacht and maritime-equipment manufacturing. Agro-industrial processing, seeds, organics. Med-tech, electronics and health in the free zone. Services for expatriates — from real estate to digital solutions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.