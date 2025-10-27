2025 Turkey's Investment Plan has been adopted by the Coordination Council for the Improvement of Investment Environment, mainly known as YOİKK. 10 July 2025 is the date of the adoption decision. Turkish business lawyers should review all developments to navigate cross border clients on the way forward.

Introduction

2025 Turkey's Investment Plan was recently announced by the YOİKK as the "2025 Action Plan". The present article will highlight the scope and nature of the Plan in question. For the full text of the Plan, click the official website of YOİKK

What is YOİKK?

According to Decision No. 818, the Board is chaired by the Vice President and composed of the following members:

Minister of Justice

Minister of Labour and Social Security

Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Minister of Treasury and Finance

Minister of Trade

Minister of Industry and Technology

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure

President of the Presidency of Strategy and Budget

President of the Presidency Investment Office

President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB)

President of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM)

President of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD)

President of the International Investors Association (YASED)

President of the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MÜSİAD)

President of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK)

All stakeholders including relevant administratives, representatives of the private sector, non-governmental organizations, and universities, may be invited to attend the Board meetings in line with the meeting agenda.

The Secretariat services of the Board are jointly carried out by the Ministry of Industry and Technology and the Presidency Investment Office.

Is 2025 Turkey's Investment Plan Name Turkey as Good For Business?

There is a growing recognition that Turkish markets offer a business-oriented environment together with low employment and facility costs. Besides, several Turkish companies are interested in growing their business and extending their investments inside or outside the country.

What are the core sides of 2025 Turkey's Investment Plan?

2025 Turkey's Investment Plan introduced 39 steps for the improvement of an Action Plan. A number of titles requires a high level of attention. Therefore it merits to be evaluated here.

2025 Turkey's Investment Plan and Data Privacy

Completion of the compliance process of the Law on the Protection of Personal Data with the relevant EU acquis, particularly the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)" is the first initiative of the Action Plan.

2025 Turkey's Investment Plan and Data Privacy and Peaceful Dispute Settlement

"The development of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms" presents one of the significant legal initiatives. Alternative dispute settlement procedures may provide a lifetime opportunity for the increasing huge backlog before the Turkish judiciary.

2025 Turkey's Investment Plan and 2025 Business Ready Agenda by the World Bank Group

According to the 2025 Turkey's Investment Plan, the World Bank Business Ready Project is accepted as a torch to progress with the intention of addressing the main recognised indicators.

2025 Turkey's Investment Plan and Green Hydrogen Ecosystem Improvement

The action plan also covers the preparation of the Türkiye Hydrogen Action Plan and its' full implementation including an integrated legislative framework, market creation, regulation, safety elements, and implementation across the entire hydrogen value chain

2025 Turkey's Investment Plan and National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Advancement

Drafting and full-implementation of an Artificial Intelligence Action Plan is another significant area of matter as a revised investment strategy. The Action Plan addresses the need for a Plan covering the years 2026-2030, taking into account the ethical and legal progress in the AI-centric ecosystems.

Conclusion

Having regard to the above-mentioned analysis, 2025 Turkey's Investment Plan brings significant amendments by making a direct reference to important investment clauses in Turkey. All foreign investors and Turkish business lawyers should review the documentation carefully. The present article mainly focuses core titles but the the paperwork requires a full review and evaluation.

