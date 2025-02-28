Food Supplements

On 20 April 2023, significant changes were made to the regulations regarding the use of health claims on food and dietary supplements. As a result, the previous regulation, the Turkish Food Codex Nutrition and Health Claims Regulation, has been repealed.

With the new regulation, the process of obtaining prior administrative approval for the use of health claims has been eliminated. As long as the claims comply with the regulation and guidelines, health claims can be used without notification or submitting an application to the Agency. However, in an announcement made on 16 January 2024, the Agency stated that despite the removal of the administrative approval process, a fee will be charged for each request for an opinion regarding health claims submitted by companies.