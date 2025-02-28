ARTICLE
28 February 2025

Food Supplements

G+
Gun + Partners

Contributor

Gun + Partners logo
Gün + Partners is a full-service institutional law firm with a strategic international vision, providing transactional, advisory and dispute resolution services since 1986. The Firm is based in Istanbul, with working offices Ankara and Izmir. The Firm advises in life sciences, energy, construction & real estate, technology, media and telecoms, automotive, FMCG, chemicals and the defence industries.”
Explore Firm Details
On 20 April 2023, significant changes were made to the regulations regarding the use of health claims on food and dietary supplements.
Turkey Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Dicle Doğan and Beste Turan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On 20 April 2023, significant changes were made to the regulations regarding the use of health claims on food and dietary supplements. As a result, the previous regulation, the Turkish Food Codex Nutrition and Health Claims Regulation, has been repealed.

With the new regulation, the process of obtaining prior administrative approval for the use of health claims has been eliminated. As long as the claims comply with the regulation and guidelines, health claims can be used without notification or submitting an application to the Agency. However, in an announcement made on 16 January 2024, the Agency stated that despite the removal of the administrative approval process, a fee will be charged for each request for an opinion regarding health claims submitted by companies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dicle Doğan
Dicle Doğan
Photo of Beste Turan
Beste Turan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More