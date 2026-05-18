Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets

It has been resolved to continue applying, until the end of the session on 08.05.2026, the measures and practices regarding the prohibition of short selling transactions in Borsa İstanbul AŞ equity markets and the flexible application of the equity ratio for the duration of margined capital market instrument trans-actions, as announced in the Board’s bulletin dated 11.04.2026 and numbered 2026/24, pursuant to the Decision of the Board’s Decision-Making Body dated 11.04.2026 and numbered 24/722.

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Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ ye

2026 April

Share Issuances By Publicly Traded Companies COMPANY NAME TYPE OF SALE ISSUE AMOUNT A1 Yenilenebilir Enerji Üretim AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 545,000,000 IC Enterra Yenilenebilir Enerji AŞ Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase) and Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 350,550,000 (Paid-in Capital Increase) and TRY 1,845,000,000 (Increase from Internal Resources) Cem Zeytin AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 1,898,000,000 Turk İlaç ve Serum Sanayi AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 875,195,000 Merko Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 734,876,627.65 Özyaşar Tel ve Galvanizleme Sanayi AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 319,920,000 Euro Kapital Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 40,000,000 Euro Menkul Kıymet Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 40,000,000 Euro Trend Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 40,000,000 Sümer Varlık Yönetim AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 482,000,000

Issuances of Debt Instruments COMPANY NAME TYPE OF ISSUANCE TYPE OF SALE ISSUE AMOUNT Atılım Faktoring AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Qualified Investor TRY 274,000,000 Sümer Faktoring AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Qualified Investor TRY 1,067,000,000 LDR Turizm AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000 Aktif Yatırım Bankası AŞ Bond/Financing Bond/ Structured Debt Security Public Offering/Qualified Investor TRY 27,000,000,000 Pegasus Hava Taşımacılığı AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Foreign Market USD 250,000,000 Eko Faktoring AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 285,000,000

Issuances of Debt Instruments COMPANY NAME TYPE OF ISSUANCE TYPE OF SALE ISSUE AMOUNT Türkiye Garanti Bankası AŞ Bond/Financing Bond/ Structured Debt Security Public Offering/ Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 50,000,000,000 Sasa Polyester Sanayi AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Foreign Market USD 350,000,000 Türkiye Garanti Bankası AŞ Capital-like Debt Security Qualified Investor TRY 15,000,000,000TL Koç Kablo Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Qualified Investor TRY 500,000,000TL Koç Stellantis Finansman AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 2,552,000,000 Denge Varlık Yönetim AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 1,600,000,000 Pasha Yatırım Bankası AŞ Green Bond/ Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000 Sarten Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000 Matriks Finansal Teknolojiler AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 500,000,000 Burgan Bank AŞ Bond/Financing Bond / Capital-like Debt Security Foreign Market USD 300,000,000 Koray Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Qualified Investor TRY 1,500,000,000 Ofis Yem Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000 Coca-Cola İçecek AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 20,000,000,000 Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 10,000,000,000 Tarfin Tarım AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 300,000,000 Adil Varlık Yönetim AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Qualified Investor TRY 500,000,000 Koç Finansman AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 650,000,000 Hektaş Ticaret Türk AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 15,000,000,000 Bien Yapı Ürünleri Sanayi Turizm ve Ticaret AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 3,000,000,000 Kartonsan Karton Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000 Ünlü Yatırım Holding AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000

Other Issuances COMPANY NAME TYPE OF CAPITAL MARKET INSTRUMENT NOMINAL ISSUE CEILING TYPE OF SALE LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES ISSUANCES ORIGINATING INSTITUTION SOURCE INSTITUTION / FUND USER Emlak Varlık Kiralama AŞ Green Lease Certificate Based on a Management Agreement TRY 250,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Türkiye Emlak Katılım Bankası AŞ Smart Güneş Enerjisi Teknolojileri Araştırma Geliştirme Üretim San. ve Tic. AŞ Tera Varlık Kiralama AŞ Lease Certificate Based on a Management Agreement TRY 7,500,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Tera Yatırım Bankası AŞ Peker Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ Garanti Yatırım Menkul Kıymetler AŞ Investment Firm Warrants and Certificates TRY 500,000,000 Public Offering/ Qualified Investor - - QNB Varlık Kiralama AŞ Lease Certificate Based on a Management Agreement TRY 10,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor QNB Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ QNB Finansal Kiralama AŞ DK Varlık Kiralama AŞ Lease Certificate Based on a Management Agreement TRY 15,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Dünya Katılım Bankası AŞ Carrefoursa Carrefour Sabancı Ticaret Merkezi AŞ TMKŞ Emlak Katılım Birinci Katılım Varlık Finansmanı Fonu Asset-Backed Security TRY 10,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Birleşik İpotek Finansmanı AŞ Türkiye Emlak Katılım Bankası AŞ Türkiye Menkul Kıymetleştirme Şirketi Koç Finans Birinci Varlık Finansmanı Fonu Asset-Backed Security TRY 15,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Birleşik İpotek Finansmanı AŞ Koç Finansman AŞ Halk Varlık Kiralama AŞ Lease Certificate Based on a Management Agreement TRY 3,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Türkiye Halk Bankası AŞ Turkcell Ödeme ve Elektronik Para Hizmetleri AŞ

Other Issuances COMPANY NAME TYPE OF CAPITAL MARKET INSTRUMENT NOMINAL ISSUE CEILING TYPE OF SALE LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES ISSUANCES ORIGINATING INSTITUTION SOURCE INSTITUTION / FUND USER Ata Varlık Kiralama AŞ Lease Certificate Based on a Management Agreement TRY 2,000,000,000 Private Placement/ Qualified Investor Ata Yatırım Menkul Kıymetler AŞ Fasdat Gıda Dağıtım Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Aktif Bank Sukuk Varlık Kiralama AŞ Lease Certificate Based on Sale and Purchase TRY 2,000,000,000 Qualified Investor Aktif Yatırım Bankası AŞ Aktif Yatırım Bankası AŞ GY Varlık Kiralama AŞ Lease Certificate Based on a Management Agreement TRY 275,000,000 Qualified Investor Gedik Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Inveo Araç Kiralama Hizmetleri AŞ

Announcements and Principal Decisions

Announcement Pursuant to the Decision of the Board’s Decision-Making Body dated 25/04/2026 and numbered 27/807:

It has been resolved to continue applying, until the end of the session on 08.05.2026, the measures and practices regarding the prohibition of short selling transactions in Borsa İstanbul AŞ equity markets and the flexible application of the equity ratio for the duration of margined capital market instrument trans-actions, as announced in the Board’s bulletin dated 11.04.2026 and numbered 2026/24, pursuant to the Decision of the Board’s Decision-Making Body dated 11.04.2026 and numbered 24/722.

Announcement Pursuant to the Decision of the Board’s Decision-Making Body dated 11/04/2026 and numbered 24/722:

It has been resolved to continue applying, until the end of the session on 24.04.2026, the measures and practices regarding the prohibition of short selling transactions in Borsa İstanbul AŞ equity markets and the flexible application of the equity ratio for the duration of margined capital market instrument trans-actions, as announced in the Board’s bulletin dated 28.03.2026 and numbered 2026/19, pursuant to the Decision of the Board’s Decision-Making Body dated 28.03.2026 and numbered 19/625.

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