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18 May 2026

Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets

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It has been resolved to continue applying, until the end of the session on 08.05.2026, the measures and practices regarding the prohibition of short selling transactions in Borsa İstanbul AŞ equity markets and the flexible application of the equity ratio for the duration of margined capital market instrument trans-actions, as announced in the Board’s bulletin dated 11.04.2026 and numbered 2026/24, pursuant to the Decision of the Board’s Decision-Making Body dated 11.04.2026 and numbered 24/722.
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Dila Topuz and Berke Yalçın
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Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ ye

2026 April

Share Issuances By Publicly Traded Companies

COMPANY NAME

TYPE OF SALE

ISSUE AMOUNT

A1 Yenilenebilir Enerji Üretim AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 545,000,000

IC Enterra Yenilenebilir Enerji AŞ

Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase) and Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 350,550,000 (Paid-in

Capital Increase) and TRY 1,845,000,000 (Increase

from Internal Resources)

Cem Zeytin AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 1,898,000,000

Turk İlaç ve Serum Sanayi AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 875,195,000

Merko Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 734,876,627.65

Özyaşar Tel ve Galvanizleme Sanayi AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 319,920,000

Euro Kapital Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 40,000,000

Euro Menkul Kıymet Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 40,000,000

Euro Trend Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 40,000,000

Sümer Varlık Yönetim AŞ

Capital Increase from Internal Resources

TRY 482,000,000

Issuances of Debt Instruments

COMPANY NAME

TYPE OF ISSUANCE

TYPE OF SALE

ISSUE AMOUNT

Atılım Faktoring AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Qualified Investor

TRY 274,000,000

Sümer Faktoring AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Qualified Investor

TRY 1,067,000,000

LDR Turizm AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Qualified Investor

TRY 1,000,000,000

Aktif Yatırım Bankası AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond/ Structured Debt Security

Public Offering/Qualified Investor

TRY 27,000,000,000

Pegasus Hava Taşımacılığı AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Foreign Market

USD 250,000,000

Eko Faktoring AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 285,000,000

Issuances of Debt Instruments

COMPANY NAME

TYPE OF ISSUANCE

TYPE OF SALE

ISSUE AMOUNT

Türkiye Garanti Bankası AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond/ Structured Debt Security

Public Offering/ Private Placement/ Qualified

Investor

TRY 50,000,000,000

Sasa Polyester Sanayi AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Foreign Market

USD 350,000,000

Türkiye Garanti Bankası AŞ

Capital-like Debt Security

Qualified Investor

TRY 15,000,000,000TL

Koç Kablo Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Qualified Investor

TRY 500,000,000TL

Koç Stellantis Finansman AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 2,552,000,000

Denge Varlık Yönetim AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 1,600,000,000

Pasha Yatırım Bankası AŞ

Green Bond/ Financing Bond

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 1,000,000,000

Sarten Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret

Bond/Financing Bond

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 1,000,000,000

Matriks Finansal Teknolojiler AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 500,000,000

Burgan Bank AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond / Capital-like Debt Security

Foreign Market

USD 300,000,000

Koray Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Qualified Investor

TRY 1,500,000,000

Ofis Yem Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Qualified Investor

TRY 2,000,000,000

Coca-Cola İçecek AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 20,000,000,000

Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 10,000,000,000

Tarfin Tarım AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 300,000,000

Adil Varlık Yönetim AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Qualified Investor

TRY 500,000,000

Koç Finansman AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 650,000,000

Hektaş Ticaret Türk AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 15,000,000,000

Bien Yapı Ürünleri Sanayi Turizm ve Ticaret AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 3,000,000,000

Kartonsan Karton Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 2,000,000,000

Ünlü Yatırım Holding AŞ

Bond/Financing Bond

Private Placement/ Qualified Investor

TRY 1,000,000,000

Other Issuances

COMPANY NAME

TYPE OF CAPITAL MARKET INSTRUMENT

NOMINAL ISSUE CEILING

TYPE OF SALE

LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES ISSUANCES

ORIGINATING INSTITUTION

SOURCE INSTITUTION / FUND USER

Emlak Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Green Lease Certificate Based on a

Management Agreement

TRY 250,000,000

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

Türkiye Emlak Katılım Bankası AŞ

Smart Güneş Enerjisi

Teknolojileri Araştırma

Geliştirme Üretim San. ve

Tic. AŞ

Tera Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Lease

Certificate Based on a Management Agreement

TRY 7,500,000,000

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

Tera Yatırım Bankası AŞ

Peker Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı

Garanti Yatırım Menkul

Kıymetler AŞ

Investment Firm Warrants

and Certificates

TRY 500,000,000

Public Offering/ Qualified Investor

-

-

QNB Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Lease

Certificate Based on a Management Agreement

TRY 10,000,000,000

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

QNB Yatırım Menkul

Değerler AŞ

QNB Finansal Kiralama AŞ

DK Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Lease

Certificate Based on a Management Agreement

TRY 15,000,000,000

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

Dünya Katılım Bankası AŞ

Carrefoursa Carrefour

Sabancı Ticaret Merkezi AŞ

TMKŞ Emlak Katılım

Birinci Katılım Varlık

Finansmanı Fonu

Asset-Backed Security

TRY 10,000,000,000

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

Birleşik İpotek Finansmanı AŞ

Türkiye Emlak

Katılım Bankası AŞ

Türkiye Menkul Kıymetleştirme Şirketi

Koç Finans Birinci Varlık Finansmanı Fonu

Asset-Backed Security

TRY 15,000,000,000

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

Birleşik İpotek Finansmanı AŞ

Koç Finansman AŞ

Halk Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Lease

Certificate Based on a Management Agreement

TRY 3,000,000,000

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

Türkiye Halk Bankası AŞ

Turkcell Ödeme ve Elektronik Para Hizmetleri AŞ

Other Issuances

COMPANY NAME

TYPE OF CAPITAL MARKET INSTRUMENT

NOMINAL ISSUE CEILING

TYPE OF SALE

LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES ISSUANCES

ORIGINATING INSTITUTION

SOURCE INSTITUTION / FUND USER

Ata Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Lease

Certificate Based on a Management Agreement

TRY 2,000,000,000

Private

Placement/ Qualified

Investor

Ata Yatırım Menkul

Kıymetler AŞ

Fasdat Gıda Dağıtım

Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ

Aktif Bank Sukuk Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Lease

Certificate

Based on Sale and Purchase

TRY 2,000,000,000

Qualified Investor

Aktif Yatırım Bankası AŞ

Aktif Yatırım Bankası

GY Varlık Kiralama AŞ

Lease

Certificate Based on a Management Agreement

TRY 275,000,000

Qualified Investor

Gedik Yatırım Menkul

Değerler AŞ

Inveo Araç Kiralama

Hizmetleri AŞ

Announcements and Principal Decisions

Announcement Pursuant to the Decision of the Board’s Decision-Making Body dated 25/04/2026 and numbered 27/807:

It has been resolved to continue applying, until the end of the session on 08.05.2026, the measures and practices regarding the prohibition of short selling transactions in Borsa İstanbul AŞ equity markets and the flexible application of the equity ratio for the duration of margined capital market instrument trans-actions, as announced in the Board’s bulletin dated 11.04.2026 and numbered 2026/24, pursuant to the Decision of the Board’s Decision-Making Body dated 11.04.2026 and numbered 24/722.

Announcement Pursuant to the Decision of the Board’s Decision-Making Body dated 11/04/2026 and numbered 24/722:

It has been resolved to continue applying, until the end of the session on 24.04.2026, the measures and practices regarding the prohibition of short selling transactions in Borsa İstanbul AŞ equity markets and the flexible application of the equity ratio for the duration of margined capital market instrument trans-actions, as announced in the Board’s bulletin dated 28.03.2026 and numbered 2026/19, pursuant to the Decision of the Board’s Decision-Making Body dated 28.03.2026 and numbered 19/625.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Dila Topuz
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