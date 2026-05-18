Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets

- in Turkey
- with readers working within the Law Firm industries
- within International Law and Wealth Management topic(s)
Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ ye
2026 April
|
Share Issuances By Publicly Traded Companies
|
COMPANY NAME
|
TYPE OF SALE
|
ISSUE AMOUNT
|
A1 Yenilenebilir Enerji Üretim AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 545,000,000
|
IC Enterra Yenilenebilir Enerji AŞ
|
Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase) and Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 350,550,000 (Paid-in
Capital Increase) and TRY 1,845,000,000 (Increase
from Internal Resources)
|
Cem Zeytin AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 1,898,000,000
|
Turk İlaç ve Serum Sanayi AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 875,195,000
|
Merko Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 734,876,627.65
|
Özyaşar Tel ve Galvanizleme Sanayi AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 319,920,000
|
Euro Kapital Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 40,000,000
|
Euro Menkul Kıymet Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 40,000,000
|
Euro Trend Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 40,000,000
|
Sümer Varlık Yönetim AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 482,000,000
|
Issuances of Debt Instruments
|
COMPANY NAME
|
TYPE OF ISSUANCE
|
TYPE OF SALE
|
ISSUE AMOUNT
|
Atılım Faktoring AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 274,000,000
|
Sümer Faktoring AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 1,067,000,000
|
LDR Turizm AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 1,000,000,000
|
Aktif Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond/ Structured Debt Security
|
Public Offering/Qualified Investor
|
TRY 27,000,000,000
|
Pegasus Hava Taşımacılığı AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Foreign Market
|
USD 250,000,000
|
Eko Faktoring AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 285,000,000
|
Issuances of Debt Instruments
|
COMPANY NAME
|
TYPE OF ISSUANCE
|
TYPE OF SALE
|
ISSUE AMOUNT
|
Türkiye Garanti Bankası AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond/ Structured Debt Security
|
Public Offering/ Private Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
TRY 50,000,000,000
|
Sasa Polyester Sanayi AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Foreign Market
|
USD 350,000,000
|
Türkiye Garanti Bankası AŞ
|
Capital-like Debt Security
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 15,000,000,000TL
|
Koç Kablo Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 500,000,000TL
|
Koç Stellantis Finansman AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 2,552,000,000
|
Denge Varlık Yönetim AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 1,600,000,000
|
Pasha Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|
Green Bond/ Financing Bond
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 1,000,000,000
|
Sarten Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret
AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 1,000,000,000
|
Matriks Finansal Teknolojiler AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 500,000,000
|
Burgan Bank AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond / Capital-like Debt Security
|
Foreign Market
|
USD 300,000,000
|
Koray Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 1,500,000,000
|
Ofis Yem Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 2,000,000,000
|
Coca-Cola İçecek AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 20,000,000,000
|
Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 10,000,000,000
|
Tarfin Tarım AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 300,000,000
|
Adil Varlık Yönetim AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 500,000,000
|
Koç Finansman AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 650,000,000
|
Hektaş Ticaret Türk AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 15,000,000,000
|
Bien Yapı Ürünleri Sanayi Turizm ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 3,000,000,000
|
Kartonsan Karton Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 2,000,000,000
|
Ünlü Yatırım Holding AŞ
|
Bond/Financing Bond
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 1,000,000,000
|
Other Issuances
|
COMPANY NAME
|
TYPE OF CAPITAL MARKET INSTRUMENT
|
NOMINAL ISSUE CEILING
|
TYPE OF SALE
|
LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES ISSUANCES
|
ORIGINATING INSTITUTION
|
SOURCE INSTITUTION / FUND USER
|
Emlak Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Green Lease Certificate Based on a
Management Agreement
|
TRY 250,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Türkiye Emlak Katılım Bankası AŞ
|
Smart Güneş Enerjisi
Teknolojileri Araştırma
Geliştirme Üretim San. ve
Tic. AŞ
|
Tera Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Lease
Certificate Based on a Management Agreement
|
TRY 7,500,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Tera Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|
Peker Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı
AŞ
|
Garanti Yatırım Menkul
Kıymetler AŞ
|
Investment Firm Warrants
and Certificates
|
TRY 500,000,000
|
Public Offering/ Qualified Investor
|
-
|
-
|
QNB Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Lease
Certificate Based on a Management Agreement
|
TRY 10,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
QNB Yatırım Menkul
Değerler AŞ
|
QNB Finansal Kiralama AŞ
|
DK Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Lease
Certificate Based on a Management Agreement
|
TRY 15,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Dünya Katılım Bankası AŞ
|
Carrefoursa Carrefour
Sabancı Ticaret Merkezi AŞ
|
TMKŞ Emlak Katılım
Birinci Katılım Varlık
Finansmanı Fonu
|
Asset-Backed Security
|
TRY 10,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Birleşik İpotek Finansmanı AŞ
|
Türkiye Emlak
Katılım Bankası AŞ
|
Türkiye Menkul Kıymetleştirme Şirketi
Koç Finans Birinci Varlık Finansmanı Fonu
|
Asset-Backed Security
|
TRY 15,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Birleşik İpotek Finansmanı AŞ
|
Koç Finansman AŞ
|
Halk Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Lease
Certificate Based on a Management Agreement
|
TRY 3,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Türkiye Halk Bankası AŞ
|
Turkcell Ödeme ve Elektronik Para Hizmetleri AŞ
|
Other Issuances
|
COMPANY NAME
|
TYPE OF CAPITAL MARKET INSTRUMENT
|
NOMINAL ISSUE CEILING
|
TYPE OF SALE
|
LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES ISSUANCES
|
ORIGINATING INSTITUTION
|
SOURCE INSTITUTION / FUND USER
|
Ata Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Lease
Certificate Based on a Management Agreement
|
TRY 2,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified
Investor
|
Ata Yatırım Menkul
Kıymetler AŞ
|
Fasdat Gıda Dağıtım
Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Aktif Bank Sukuk Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Lease
Certificate
Based on Sale and Purchase
|
TRY 2,000,000,000
|
Qualified Investor
|
Aktif Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|
Aktif Yatırım Bankası
AŞ
|
GY Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Lease
Certificate Based on a Management Agreement
|
TRY 275,000,000
|
Qualified Investor
|
Gedik Yatırım Menkul
Değerler AŞ
|
Inveo Araç Kiralama
Hizmetleri AŞ
Announcements and Principal Decisions
Announcement Pursuant to the Decision of the Board’s Decision-Making Body dated 25/04/2026 and numbered 27/807:
It has been resolved to continue applying, until the end of the session on 08.05.2026, the measures and practices regarding the prohibition of short selling transactions in Borsa İstanbul AŞ equity markets and the flexible application of the equity ratio for the duration of margined capital market instrument trans-actions, as announced in the Board’s bulletin dated 11.04.2026 and numbered 2026/24, pursuant to the Decision of the Board’s Decision-Making Body dated 11.04.2026 and numbered 24/722.
Announcement Pursuant to the Decision of the Board’s Decision-Making Body dated 11/04/2026 and numbered 24/722:
It has been resolved to continue applying, until the end of the session on 24.04.2026, the measures and practices regarding the prohibition of short selling transactions in Borsa İstanbul AŞ equity markets and the flexible application of the equity ratio for the duration of margined capital market instrument trans-actions, as announced in the Board’s bulletin dated 28.03.2026 and numbered 2026/19, pursuant to the Decision of the Board’s Decision-Making Body dated 28.03.2026 and numbered 19/625.
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