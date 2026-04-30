Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets - March 2026

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Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ye

2026 March

(1) Group (B) shares with a nominal value of 70,348,000 TRY held by existing shareholder Ali İBRAHİMAĞAOĞLU will be subject to the public offering.

(2) Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 21.10.

(*) See Other Application Results, Item No:1 TRY 200,000,000 TRY 500,000,000

(1). The application for the approval of the issuance certificate prepared in connection with the capital increase of Formet Metal ve Cam Sanayi AŞ (the Company), within its registered capital ceiling of TRY 2,000,000,000, from its issued capital of TRY 1,076,261,904, via a private placement to be conducted on the basis of the share sale price to be determined under Borsa İstanbul AŞ's (the Stock Exchange) Procedures Regarding Wholesale Buying and Selling Transactions (the Procedures), with a total sales revenue of TRY 285,000,000, with the pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders being fully restricted,and allocated to the Company's shareholder Mustafa SEZEN and to Mehmet PÜSKÜLLÜ, Atıl ÖZDOĞAN, Ahmet Hakan HAKKURAN, Orhan BAŞMISIRLI, Nail TARHAN, Hamdi ÖNEL, Burak DÖRTDUDAK, Cengiz Hakan ARSLAN, Mustafa KEÇECİ, Enes DEMİR, Mehmet MIHÇI, Mehmet ANADUT and Ramazan ALICI, has been resolved to be approved subject to the following conditions: a) the share sale price shall be determined for all persons participating in the private placement capital increase at a level not lower than the higher of TRY 4.43, being the adjusted highest sale price in transactions carried out by Mustafa SEZEN in Company shares within the past one year, and the base prices to be determined pursuant to the Stock Exchange's Procedures; b) the nominal amount of the shares to be issued shall be determined based on the established share sale price, and the issuance certificate shall be amended to include the relevant nominal amount and price information; and c) the Central Registry Agency (CRA) shall be notified in order to take the necessary measures to implement the lock-up undertakings given by the participants of the private placement capital increase, pursuant to which shares acquired through the private placement shall not be sold on the Stock Exchange for a period of 1 year from the date they are credited to the relevant accounts at the CRA.

(2). The application for the approval of the issuance certificate prepared in connection with the conditional capital increase of Osmanlı Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ (the Company), within its registered capital ceiling of TRY 5,000,000,000, from its issued capital of TRY 400,000,000 to TRY 402,045,347, with the pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders being fully restricted, to be carried out through the exercise of share options granted to employees under employee share ownership programs, whereby shares with a nominal value of TRY 2,045,347 are planned to be allocated to Company employees, has been resolved to be approved subject to the condition that the nominal value of the shares to be allocated to the employees subject to the capital increase is netted and the issuance certificate is updated accordingly and resubmitted to the Board.

(1) It includes debt instruments of which the portion corresponding to USD 1,000,000,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency/Turkish Lira shall be included in the equity calculation.

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