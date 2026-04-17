Short Selling Ban Implementation Period Extended Again

By its Decision No. 11/417 dated 1 March 2026, the Capital Markets Board (the "Board") adopted temporary measures to preserve market stability, the duration of which was subsequently extended by its Decision No. 13/473 dated 8 March 2026, Decision No. 15/517 dated 15 March 2026 and Decision No. 19/625 dated 28 March 2026, respectively.

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By its Decision No. 11/417 dated 1 March 2026, the Capital Markets Board (the "Board") adopted temporary measures to preserve market stability, the duration of which was subsequently extended by its Decision No. 13/473 dated 8 March 2026, Decision No. 15/517 dated 15 March 2026 and Decision No. 19/625 dated 28 March 2026, respectively. Most recently, by its Decision No. 24/722 dated 11 April 2026 (the "Decision"), the Board has resolved that the relevant measures shall remain in effect until the end of the trading session on 24 April 2026. Further information regarding the Board's Decision No. 11/417 on the measures can be accessed here.

Pursuant to the Decision, the following measures shall remain in effect until the end of the trading session on 24 April 2026:

The ban on short selling transactions in the equity markets of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş. shall continue to apply.

The equity ratio for margin trading may temporarily be applied at a minimum of 20% instead of 35%, at the discretion of intermediary institutions.

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