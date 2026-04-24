Banking And Finance Quarterly Bulletin

The latest issue of the Banking & Finance Quarterly, prepared by the Hergüner Banking & Finance team and highlighting the latest sector developments, is now live!

Hergüner Bilgen Üçer is one of Türkiye’s largest, full-service independent corporate law firms representing major corporations and clientele, and international financial institutions and agencies. Hergüner not only provides expert legal counsel to clients, but also serves as a trusted advisor and provides premium legal advice within a commercial context.

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The latest issue of the Banking & Finance Quarterly, prepared by the Hergüner Banking & Finance team and highlighting the latest sector developments, is now live!

This Quarterly, which sheds light on the first quarter of 2026, includes:

Recent Sectoral Developments

Compliance Developments

Capital Markets

Banks and Other Financial Institutions

Explore detailed insights in these areas and more!

You may review the full version of our bulletin here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.