Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets - 2026 May

Gen Temizer is a leading independent Turkish law firm located in Istanbul's financial centre. The Firm has an excellent track record of handling cross-border matters for clients and covers the full bandwidth of most complex transactions and litigation with its cross-departmental, multi-disciplinary and diverse team of over 30 lawyers. The Firm is deeply rooted in the local market with over 80 years of combined experience of the name partners while providing the highest global standards of legal services.

Article Insights

Dila Topuz’s articles from Gen Temizer are most popular: in Turkey

with readers working within the Insurance industries Gen Temizer are most popular: within International Law topic(s)

Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye – May 2026

Initial Public Offerings COMPANY NAME TYPE OF SALE ISSUE AMOUNT SALE OF EXISTING SHARES ADDITIONAL SHARE SALE OFFER PRICE Ekinciler Demir ve Çelik Sanayi AŞ Capital Increase TRY 40.000.000 12.000.000 (1) – 45,00 (2)



(1) Group B shares with the following nominal values held by the existing shareholders shall be offered to the public: Ekinciler Holding AŞ – TRY 3,339,977 nominal value; Faruk EKİNCİ – TRY 1,236,793 nominal value; Namık Kemal EKİNCİ – TRY 1,236,793 nominal value; Haluk EKİNCİ – TRY 1,236,793 nominal value; Tarık EKİNCİ – TRY 1,236,793 nominal value; Sıdıka BAYTAN – TRY 1,236,793 nominal value; Neziha EKİNCİ – TRY 1,236,793 nominal value; İlker EKER – TRY 412,264 nominal value; İlkay EKER – TRY 412,264 nominal value; Soner EKER – TRY 412,264 nominal value; and Recep EKİNCİ – TRY 2,473 nominal value.

(2) Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 45.00.

Share Issuances by Publicly Traded Companies COMPANY NAME TYPE OF SALE ISSUE AMOUNT BİM Birleşik Mağazalar AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 600,000,000 Frigo-Pak Gıda Maddeleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 555,795,050 Karel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Private Placement TRY 2,250,000,000 Hedef Holding AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 1,050,544,100.80

Issuances of Debt Instruments COMPANY NAME TYPE OF ISSUANCE TYPE OF SALE ISSUE AMOUNT Beyaz Filo Oto Kiralama AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Qualified Investor TRY 1,500,000,000 Tukaş Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000 Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/Qualified Investor TRY 10,000,000,000 Yapı ve Kredi Bankası AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Foreign Market TRY 10,000,000,000 Destek Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Foreign Market USD 9,000,000 VDF Filo Kiralama AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Qualified Investor TRY 10,000,000,000 Nurol Yatırım Bankası AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/Qualified Investor TRY 30,000,000,000 Dyo Boya Fabrikaları Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/Qualified Investor TRY 2,500,000,000 Yapı Kredi Finansal Kiralama AO Bond/Financing Bond Foreign Market EUR 300,000,000 Destek Yatırım Bankası AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/Qualified Investor TRY 750,000,000 Bond/Financing Bond Foreign Market USD 34,500,000 Orfin Finansman AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000 Alves Kablo Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000 Türkiye Halk Bankası AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Public Offering/Private Placement/Qualified Investor TRY 50,000,000,000 Capital-like Debt Security Private Placement/Qualified Investor TRY 50,000,000,000 Şekerbank TAŞ Bond/Financing Bond / Capital-like Debt Security Foreign Market USD 350,000,000 Altınkılıç Gıda ve Süt Sanayi Ticaret AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Qualified Investor TRY 750,000,000 Otosor Otomotiv AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/Qualified Investor TRY 3,000,000,000 İstanbul Varlık Yönetim AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000 Anadolu Finansal Kiralama AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Foreign Market EUR 9,000,000 Nurol Yatırım Bankası AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Foreign Market USD 100,000,000

Other Issuances COMPANY NAME TYPE OF CAPITAL MARKET INSTRUMENT NOMINAL ISSUE CEILING TYPE OF SALE LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES ISSUANCES ORIGINATING INSTITUTION SOURCE INSTITUTION/FUND USER Ak Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Investment Firm Warrants and Certificates TRY 800,000,000 Public Offering/Qualified Investor – – Halk Varlık Kiralama AŞ Lease Certificate Based on a Management Agreement TRY 80,000,000,000 Private Placement/Qualified Investor Türkiye Halk Bankası AŞ Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ KT Sukuk Varlık Kiralama AŞ Lease Certificate Based on a Management Agreement TRY 5,000,000,000 Private Placement/Qualified Investor Kuveyt Türk Katılım Bankası AŞ Efor Yatırım Sanayi Ticaret AŞ Değer Varlık Kiralama AŞ Lease Certificate Based on a Management Agreement TRY 3,000,000,000 Private Placement/Qualified Investor Albaraka Türk Katılım Bankası AŞ Ebebek Mağazacılık AŞ Emlak Konut Varlık Kiralama AŞ Ownership-Based and Trading-Based Lease Certificate USD 650,000,000 Foreign Market Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ TMKŞ Misyon Bank İkinci Varlık Finansmanı Fonu Asset-Backed Security TRY 4,000,000,000 Private Placement/Qualified Investor Birleşik İpotek Finansmanı AŞ Misyon Yatırım Bankası AŞ KT Sukuk Varlık Kiralama AŞ Trading-Based Lease Certificate TRY 3,000,000,000 Private Placement/Qualified Investor Kuveyt Türk Katılım Bankası AŞ Turkcell Finansman AŞ

Announcements and Principal Decisions

Announcement Pursuant to the Decision of the Board’s Decision-Making Body dated 08/05/2026 and numbered 30/903

Pursuant to our Board’s Bulletin No. 2026/27 dated 25.04.2026 and Decision No. 27/807 dated 25.04.2026 of the Board’s Decision-Making Body, it has been resolved that the following measures and practices shall continue to be applied until the end of the trading session on 26.05.2026:

The prohibition on short selling transactions in the equity markets of Borsa İstanbul AŞ; and

The relaxed application of the equity ratio requirement for the duration of margin capital markets transactions.

Announcement Pursuant to the Decision of the Board’s Decision-Making Body dated 30/05/2026 and numbered 30/993

Pursuant to our Board’s Bulletin No. 2026/30 dated 09.05.2026 and Decision No. 30/903 dated 08.05.2026 of the Board’s Decision-Making Body, it has been resolved that the following measures and practices shall continue to be applied until the end of the trading session on 12.06.2026:

The prohibition on short selling transactions in the equity markets of Borsa İstanbul AŞ; and

The relaxed application of the equity ratio requirement for the duration of margin capital markets transactions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.