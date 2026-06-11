Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets - 2026 May

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Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye – May 2026
|Initial Public Offerings
|COMPANY NAME
|TYPE OF SALE
|ISSUE AMOUNT
|SALE OF EXISTING SHARES
|ADDITIONAL SHARE SALE
|OFFER PRICE
|Ekinciler Demir ve Çelik Sanayi AŞ
|Capital Increase
|TRY 40.000.000
|12.000.000 (1)
|–
|45,00 (2)
(1) Group B shares with the following nominal values held by the existing shareholders shall be offered to the public: Ekinciler Holding AŞ – TRY 3,339,977 nominal value; Faruk EKİNCİ – TRY 1,236,793 nominal value; Namık Kemal EKİNCİ – TRY 1,236,793 nominal value; Haluk EKİNCİ – TRY 1,236,793 nominal value; Tarık EKİNCİ – TRY 1,236,793 nominal value; Sıdıka BAYTAN – TRY 1,236,793 nominal value; Neziha EKİNCİ – TRY 1,236,793 nominal value; İlker EKER – TRY 412,264 nominal value; İlkay EKER – TRY 412,264 nominal value; Soner EKER – TRY 412,264 nominal value; and Recep EKİNCİ – TRY 2,473 nominal value.
(2) Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 45.00.
|Share Issuances by Publicly Traded Companies
|COMPANY NAME
|TYPE OF SALE
|ISSUE AMOUNT
|BİM Birleşik Mağazalar AŞ
|Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|TRY 600,000,000
|Frigo-Pak Gıda Maddeleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|TRY 555,795,050
|Karel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|Private Placement
|TRY 2,250,000,000
|Hedef Holding AŞ
|Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|TRY 1,050,544,100.80
|Issuances of Debt Instruments
|COMPANY NAME
|TYPE OF ISSUANCE
|TYPE OF SALE
|ISSUE AMOUNT
|Beyaz Filo Oto Kiralama AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 1,500,000,000
|Tukaş Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 1,000,000,000
|Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Private Placement/Qualified Investor
|TRY 10,000,000,000
|Yapı ve Kredi Bankası AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Foreign Market
|TRY 10,000,000,000
|Destek Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Foreign Market
|USD 9,000,000
|VDF Filo Kiralama AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 10,000,000,000
|Nurol Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Private Placement/Qualified Investor
|TRY 30,000,000,000
|Dyo Boya Fabrikaları Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Private Placement/Qualified Investor
|TRY 2,500,000,000
|Yapı Kredi Finansal Kiralama AO
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Foreign Market
|EUR 300,000,000
|Destek Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Private Placement/Qualified Investor
|TRY 750,000,000
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Foreign Market
|USD 34,500,000
|Orfin Finansman AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Private Placement/Qualified Investor
|TRY 2,000,000,000
|Alves Kablo Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Private Placement/Qualified Investor
|TRY 1,000,000,000
|Türkiye Halk Bankası AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Public Offering/Private Placement/Qualified Investor
|TRY 50,000,000,000
|Capital-like Debt Security
|Private Placement/Qualified Investor
|TRY 50,000,000,000
|Şekerbank TAŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond / Capital-like Debt Security
|Foreign Market
|USD 350,000,000
|Altınkılıç Gıda ve Süt Sanayi Ticaret AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 750,000,000
|Otosor Otomotiv AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Private Placement/Qualified Investor
|TRY 3,000,000,000
|İstanbul Varlık Yönetim AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Private Placement/Qualified Investor
|TRY 2,000,000,000
|Anadolu Finansal Kiralama AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Foreign Market
|EUR 9,000,000
|Nurol Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Foreign Market
|USD 100,000,000
|Other Issuances
|COMPANY NAME
|TYPE OF CAPITAL MARKET INSTRUMENT
|NOMINAL ISSUE CEILING
|TYPE OF SALE
|LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES ISSUANCES
|ORIGINATING INSTITUTION
|SOURCE INSTITUTION/FUND USER
|Ak Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|Investment Firm Warrants and Certificates
|TRY 800,000,000
|Public Offering/Qualified Investor
|–
|–
|Halk Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|Lease Certificate Based on a Management Agreement
|TRY 80,000,000,000
|Private Placement/Qualified Investor
|Türkiye Halk Bankası AŞ
|Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ
|KT Sukuk Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|Lease Certificate Based on a Management Agreement
|TRY 5,000,000,000
|Private Placement/Qualified Investor
|Kuveyt Türk Katılım Bankası AŞ
|Efor Yatırım Sanayi Ticaret AŞ
|Değer Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|Lease Certificate Based on a Management Agreement
|TRY 3,000,000,000
|Private Placement/Qualified Investor
|Albaraka Türk Katılım Bankası AŞ
|Ebebek Mağazacılık AŞ
|Emlak Konut Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|Ownership-Based and Trading-Based Lease Certificate
|USD 650,000,000
|Foreign Market
|Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ
|Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ
|TMKŞ Misyon Bank İkinci Varlık Finansmanı Fonu
|Asset-Backed Security
|TRY 4,000,000,000
|
Private Placement/Qualified Investor
|
Birleşik İpotek Finansmanı AŞ
|Misyon Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|KT Sukuk Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|Trading-Based Lease Certificate
|TRY 3,000,000,000
|Private Placement/Qualified Investor
|Kuveyt Türk Katılım Bankası AŞ
|Turkcell Finansman AŞ
Announcements and Principal Decisions
Announcement Pursuant to the Decision of the Board’s Decision-Making Body dated 08/05/2026 and numbered 30/903
Pursuant to our Board’s Bulletin No. 2026/27 dated 25.04.2026 and Decision No. 27/807 dated 25.04.2026 of the Board’s Decision-Making Body, it has been resolved that the following measures and practices shall continue to be applied until the end of the trading session on 26.05.2026:
- The prohibition on short selling transactions in the equity markets of Borsa İstanbul AŞ; and
- The relaxed application of the equity ratio requirement for the duration of margin capital markets transactions.
Announcement Pursuant to the Decision of the Board’s Decision-Making Body dated 30/05/2026 and numbered 30/993
Pursuant to our Board’s Bulletin No. 2026/30 dated 09.05.2026 and Decision No. 30/903 dated 08.05.2026 of the Board’s Decision-Making Body, it has been resolved that the following measures and practices shall continue to be applied until the end of the trading session on 12.06.2026:
- The prohibition on short selling transactions in the equity markets of Borsa İstanbul AŞ; and
- The relaxed application of the equity ratio requirement for the duration of margin capital markets transactions.
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