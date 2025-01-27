Deadline For Submission Of Documents For Adding New Stations To Charging Networks Extended

Regulation Amending the Charging Services Regulation has been published and came into effect in the Official Gazette dated 23.10.2024 numbered 32701. As a result of this amendment, the deadline stated in the provisional Article 2 of the Charging Services Regulation ("Regulation") for the submission of documents, obtained upon application from the relevant authorities, to the Energy Markets Regulatory Authority ("EMRA") which are required for adding a new station to the charging network has been extended to 31.07.2025.

In this publication, we aim to clarify which documents' submission deadline has been extended by the Regulation by providing general information on the application documents, which vary according to the type of station.

The full Turkish Text of the Regulation, including the said amendment can be accessed here.

Types of Charging Network Stations

There are two ways to set up new charging stations, defined in annex no. 3 of the Regulation on Workplace Opening and Working Permits ("Permit Regulation") under the headline "Class-3 Non-sanitary Establishments"; The first one being the detached electric vehicle charging stations which shall be built upon parcels defined as "electric vehicle charging station area" in zoning plans, and the other being the electric vehicle charging stations built in workplaces (i.e. business centers, plazas and skyscrapers) and gated communities.

To-Dos For Adding New Stations to Charging Networks

Charging network operators who would like to add a new station to their networks shall apply to the relevant Provincial Authority, Metropolitan Municipality or Municipality, to obtain the required document. Annex no. 3 of the Permit Regulation states that in case the new charging station to add is a detached station, the required document is a workplace opening and working permit.

On the other hand, for electric vehicle charging stations built in workplaces and gated communities the required document is an operation permit, that shall be obtained by filling out the example forms given in the annex titled Example 9 of the Permit Regulation and applying to the respective governmental authorities.

Should the application be accepted, the relevant authority shall issue a workplace opening and working permit for detached electric vehicle charging stations, and an operating permit for other types of stations, that must include all the information in the form for which an example is given in the annex of the Permit Regulation titled Example 10.

Submission of the Issued Documents to EMRA

Pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation, in order to add a new charging station to their network, charging network operators are required to submit to EMRA the workplace opening and working permit or operation permit to be obtained from the relevant authority according to the type of the station in question within the period set out in the provisional Article 2 of the Regulation.

Within the scope of the amended provisional Article 2 of the Regulation, the deadline for submitting the aforementioned documents to EMRA has been extended from 31.07.2024 to 31.07.2025.

