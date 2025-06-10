A New Era In Demand Side Participation In The Electricity Market: A Transparent And Performance-Based System

The Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) enacted the Board Decision dated May 22, 2025 and numbered 13529, titled "Procedures and Principles Regarding the Determination of the Deviation Amount from the Baseline Consumption within the Scope of Demand Side Participation Service," on May 27, 2025. With this regulation, the Board Decisions dated August 12, 2021 and numbered 10358-1, titled "Procedures and Principles for the Determination of the Deviation Amount from the Baseline Consumption within the Scope of Demand Side Backup Service" and "Procedures and Principles for the Certification of Consumption Facilities under the Demand Side Backup Service," have been repealed.

The new rules aim to ensure that demand side participation services are implemented in a transparent, accountable, and measurable manner. In particular, the accurate and fair evaluation of load reduction services is prioritized through comparisons of participants' declarations with data from the Automatic Meter Reading System ("AMR"), which is considered an objective and verifiable reference.

The primary objective of this regulation is to establish a data-driven environment in which aggregators providing demand side participation services can accurately quantify the amount of load reduction provided through TEİAŞ, enabling fair and reliable deviation calculations.

Scope and Methodology

This regulation governs the methodology, roles and responsibilities of the parties, and processes for objections and corrections, specifically for the calculation of deviations and implementation of demand side participation services.

Under this regulation, key concepts such as baseline consumption, actual consumption, critical hour, activation command, and deviation amount are defined in technical terms. The new structure aims to establish a unified and objective framework that ensures all stakeholders operate within a data-driven environment, thereby facilitating consistent implementation and verifiable performance assessment across the demand side participation market.

Determination of Baseline Consumption

Aggregators are required to submit to TEİAŞ, on a monthly basis, the timeframes during which activation commands can be issued for the following month, excluding official holidays and Sundays. TEİAŞ will use these data to determine the baseline consumption values for each aggregator.

Calculation of Deviation Amount

The consumption program declared by the aggregator will be compared with AMR data. If there is more than a 15% difference between the aggregator's declared consumption and the total AMR data for the relevant hour(s), or if there is more than a 20% difference between the AMR data of the hour(s) immediately before and after the load reduction period, this discrepancy will be reflected as the deviation amount in the calculation.

If the minute-based load change profile does not align with the activation command, the deviation amount for the relevant hour will be considered zero. However, deviations arising from activation supply or availability tests will not be included in the calculation. The deviation amount will be calculated in megawatt-hours (MWh) using predefined formulas, taking into account various technical parameters such as the scope of activation, declared programs, and actual consumption.

Duties and Responsibilities

TEİAŞ is responsible for analyzing service performance, determining baseline consumption values, and monitoring performance. Upon request, TEİAŞ will notify the relevant parties of the deviation amounts for specified facilities and may request data from SCADA, AMR, or Ancillary Services Monitoring and Information System ("ASMIS"), if necessary.

Aggregators are obligated to make accurate declarations and provide timely information to TEİAŞ to ensure the effective execution of monitoring and reporting activities, and must submit all relevant data upon request.

Objection and Correction Procedures

Objections related to deviation amounts will be submitted to TEİAŞ within the reconciliation period and will be reviewed in accordance with the "Electricity Market Ancillary Services Regulation".

Entry into Force and Implementation

The "Procedures and Principles Regarding the Determination of the Deviation Amount from the Baseline Consumption within the Scope of Demand Side Participation Service" were published in the Official Gazette on May 27, 2025. The provisions of this regulation shall enter into force on the date of its publication and shall be executed by Energy Market Regulatory Authority ("EMRA").

Conclusion

We believe that the newly published procedures and principles, by centering demand side participation services around data-driven audits and performance measurement, will strengthen market transparency. Since remuneration for ancillary services is based on concrete measurement criteria, a stronger and more reliable relationship is anticipated to be established between TEİAŞ and market participants. The methodologies used in deviation calculations are expected to contribute to the institutional development of the demand side participation market and enhance its flexibility.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.