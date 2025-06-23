The amendments to the Regulation on the Acceptance of Electricity Generation and Electricity Storage Facilities (the "Regulation") were published in the Official Gazette dated 13 May 2025 and numbered 32899 (the "Amending Regulation") by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (the "Ministry"). These amendments have introduced significant changes to the acceptance processes for electricity storage facilities.

The key provisions of the Amendment Regulation are listed below:

Electricity storage units have been integrated and defined as a group of storage components capable of independently storing energy and feeding the stored energy back into the system.

Under the scope of the Amendment Regulation, these units have also been subjected to the acceptance procedures together with electricity storage facilities.

It has been made possible for the submission and evaluation process regarding the acceptance of facilities to be carried out electronically.

The composition of the acceptance committee for rooftop and facade-type Solar Power System ("GES") facilities with a capacity of 10 kW or below has been amended. Under the former regulation, the committee was composed solely of engineers from the Project Approval Unit and a representative of the facility owner. The new regulation envisages an expansion of the committee to include the contractor or an authorized representative of the contractor, in all rooftop and facade-type GES facilities designed with a type project.

The Amendment Regulation entered into force on the date of its publication, 13 May 2025.

You can access the full text of the Amending Regulation via this link (only available in Turkish).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.