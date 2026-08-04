Understanding severance pay entitlements under Turkish employment law requires navigating complex conditions around service duration, termination reasons, wage calculations, and mandatory mediation procedures. This comprehensive guide examines the legal framework governing severance pay in Turkey, including calculation methods, statutory ceilings, common pitfalls in resignation and settlement agreements, and the litigation process that employees and employers must follow to protect their rights.

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Severance pay represents the legal protection of the employee’s accumulated service and labor over the years. Although many employees know that they may have a right to severance pay, the practical answer to how this right is acquired, calculated, protected, and collected is often misunderstood. A mistake at the resignation, settlement, mediation, or litigation stage may lead to serious loss of rights.

This article explains what severance pay is under Turkish employment law, the main conditions for entitlement, how severance pay is calculated, whether it may be paid in installments, what legal steps should be taken if the employer does not pay, and which points are especially important for employees, and companies operating in Turkey.

What Is Severance Pay?

Severance pay is a statutory compensation paid by the employer to the employee upon termination of the employment contract, provided that certain legal conditions are met. Under Turkish employment law, the main legal basis for severance pay is Article 14 of the former Labor Law No. 1475, which continues to remain in force for severance pay matters, even though the current Labor Code Law No. 4857 is in force.

In legal terms, severance pay is not a bonus, discretionary benefit, or penalty. It is a social protection mechanism linked to the employee’s past service. For many employees, especially those who have worked for the same employer for several years, severance pay may represent a significant financial buffer during unemployment or transition to a new job.

For employees working in Turkey, severance pay is a key statutory entitlement. The rules on severance pay may apply where the employment relationship is governed by Turkish law, where the employee is employed by a Turkish entity, or where the work is substantially performed in Turkey. The applicable framework should be assessed according to the structure of the employment relationship, the governing law clause, the employer entity, payroll arrangements, and the factual circumstances of the work performed.

Conditions for Receiving Severance Pay

The right to severance pay does not arise automatically in every termination. Two core conditions must usually be satisfied. First, the employee must have worked for at least one year under the same employer. Second, the employment contract must have ended in a way that gives rise to severance pay under Turkish law.

The one-year service requirement is calculated from the employee’s actual start date. Probationary periods are also included in the calculation of seniority. If the employee has worked for the same employer during different periods, these periods may, in certain cases, be combined when calculating total service.

The second condition concerns the manner of termination. If the employer terminates the employment contract without just cause, the employee will generally be entitled to severance pay, provided that the one-year requirement is met. If the employee resigns voluntarily, severance pay is generally not payable. However, there are important exceptions.

An employee may still become entitled to severance pay if the resignation is based on a legally recognized reason, such as termination for just cause by the employee. Examples may include non-payment of salary, serious breach of employment obligations by the employer, workplace harassment, or other circumstances that make continuation of the employment relationship legally unacceptable. In addition, resignation due to military service, retirement, or, for female employees, marriage within one year may also give rise to severance pay under specific statutory rules.

This distinction is particularly important where the employer presents the termination as a resignation, although the employment relationship is in fact being ended by the employer. If the employee signs an unconditional resignation letter, the employer may later argue that no severance pay is payable. For this reason, resignation letters, settlement agreements, and termination protocols should be reviewed carefully before signature.

When Is Severance Pay Not Payable?

Severance pay is not payable in every case. If the employee resigns without a legally valid reason, the right to severance pay generally does not arise. Likewise, if the employer terminates the employment contract for just cause due to the employee’s conduct contrary to morality and good faith, the employee may lose the right to severance pay.

Examples may include serious misconduct, breach of trust, theft, workplace violence, or other grave conduct listed under Turkish employment legislation. However, employers sometimes attempt to characterize an ordinary termination as a just-cause dismissal in order to avoid severance pay. For this reason, the termination reason stated in the employer’s records, Social Security Institution exit code, termination notice, and internal documents should be assessed carefully.

Severance Pay in Fixed-Term Employment Contracts

Fixed-term employment contracts require particular attention. As a general rule, if a fixed-term contract ends automatically upon expiry of its term, this does not always create a right to severance pay. However, if the employer terminates the fixed-term contract before its expiry without a valid legal basis, severance pay may become payable if the other conditions are satisfied.

Another important issue is the repeated renewal of fixed-term contracts. Under Turkish employment law practice, if fixed-term contracts are renewed successively without an objective reason, the relationship may be treated as an indefinite-term employment relationship. This may affect the employee’s entitlement to severance pay, notice pay, and other employment claims.

This point is particularly relevant for fixed-term, project-based, or work permit-linked employment arrangements, which are frequently used in practice. However, the label given to the contract is not decisive on its own. The real nature of the employment relationship, the continuity of the work, the objective need for a fixed term, and the employer’s ongoing need for the employee’s services may all be relevant in determining whether the contract should legally be treated as fixed-term or indefinite-term.

How Is Severance Pay Calculated?

The basic severance pay formula is relatively simple: for each full year of service, the employee is entitled to one month’s gross wage. Periods shorter than one year are calculated proportionally. For example, an employee who worked for 7 years and 4 months would be entitled to severance pay corresponding to 7 full years plus 4/12 of one year.

However, the practical calculation is more complex because the relevant wage is not always limited to the employee’s base salary. Turkish law uses the concept of gross wage with benefits. This means that regular and measurable benefits provided by the employer may be included in the calculation.

Items that may be included in the severance pay calculation include regular meal allowance, transportation allowance, housing allowance, fuel allowance, and regular bonuses or premiums. The key issue is whether the benefit is continuous and measurable in money. Irregular, one-time, or expense-based payments may not always be included.

This is often one of the most disputed issues in severance pay lawsuits. If the employer calculates severance pay only on the base salary and ignores regular benefits, the employee may receive less than the legally correct amount.

Severance Pay Ceiling and Tax Treatment

Turkish law applies a statutory ceiling to severance pay. Even if the employee’s gross wage with benefits exceeds the ceiling, severance pay is calculated only up to the statutory ceiling. This ceiling is updated periodically and is especially important for senior employees, executives, and expatriates with high salaries.

Severance pay paid within the statutory ceiling is exempt from income tax. However, stamp tax is deducted. If the employer pays an amount exceeding the statutory severance pay ceiling, the excess may be treated differently for tax purposes and may be subject to income tax as wage income.

For employees with high salaries or executive-level compensation packages, the severance pay ceiling is one of the most important points in severance pay calculation. A high contractual salary does not necessarily mean that statutory severance pay will be calculated over the full salary. If the employee’s gross wage with benefits exceeds the statutory ceiling, the severance pay amount will be limited by that ceiling, which may substantially reduce the payable statutory severance amount.

Can Severance Pay Be Paid in Installments?

As a principle, severance pay becomes due upon termination of the employment contract. In practice, however, employers and employees sometimes agree on installment payments. Turkish law does not prohibit installment payment if both parties agree. However, such arrangements should be made carefully and in writing.

A proper installment protocol should clearly state the total severance amount, installment dates, payment method, consequences of late payment, interest, and whether the employee reserves any rights. If the agreement is vague or poorly drafted, it may later create disputes.

From the employee’s perspective, accepting installments without legal protection may be risky. If the employer fails to pay the installments, the employee may need to initiate legal proceedings or enforcement proceedings. From the employer’s perspective, failure to comply with the installment schedule may increase the financial burden due to interest and litigation costs.

Mandatory Mediation Before Filing a Severance Pay Lawsuit

In Turkey, employment receivable claims, including severance pay claims, are subject to mandatory mediation before litigation. This means that an employee cannot directly file a lawsuit before completing the mediation process. If a lawsuit is filed without first applying to mediation, the court will dismiss the case on procedural grounds.

The mediation process is usually completed within a short statutory period. If the parties settle, the settlement document may become enforceable. If no settlement is reached, the mediator issues a final report, and the employee may then file a lawsuit before the labor court.

The mediation stage should not be treated as a mere formality. Claims should be stated correctly, the wage basis should be properly addressed, and any settlement amount should be evaluated carefully. Employees should avoid signing broad waiver language without understanding its legal consequences.

Severance Pay Lawsuit Process

If mediation fails, the employee may file a lawsuit before the competent labor court. In a severance pay lawsuit, the court will examine the employment period, termination reason, wage level, benefits, Social Security Institution records, payrolls, bank payments, witness statements, and other evidence.

In many cases, the court appoints an expert to calculate the employee’s receivables. The expert report may cover severance pay, notice pay, annual leave pay, overtime, national holiday work, and other claims, depending on the lawsuit.

Severance pay lawsuits may often be filed as unquantified debt lawsuits where the employee cannot determine the exact amount at the beginning due to lack of access to employer records. This is common where the real wage, benefits, service period, or unpaid entitlements are disputed.

The correct choice of lawsuit type is important. Technical mistakes regarding the amount claimed, interest start date, amendment of claims, or evidence submission may reduce recovery or prolong the process.

How Long Does a Severance Pay Lawsuit Take?

There is no single fixed duration for severance pay lawsuits in Turkey. The mandatory mediation stage is generally short, but if the dispute proceeds to court, the first-instance proceedings may take several months to more than a year, depending on the court’s workload, the complexity of the case, the number of witnesses, and whether expert reports are required.

If the losing party appeals, the regional appellate court process may add additional time. In some cases, further review before the Court of Cassation may also be possible. In practice, a disputed severance pay case may take approximately two to three years to become final, although simpler cases may conclude sooner and complex cases may take longer. The process may be shortened if the employee’s documents are complete, the wage and service period are clear, and the evidence is properly organized before filing.

Evidence Needed in a Severance Pay Claim

Evidence is critical in severance pay disputes. The employee should collect and preserve the employment contract, payroll records, bank payment records, Social Security Institution service record, termination notice, resignation letter if any, settlement documents, correspondence with the employer, and documents showing regular benefits.

If the salary was partially paid in cash or underreported, bank records, witness statements, internal company documents, and sector-based wage data may become important. If the employer relies on misconduct as the termination reason, the employee should also examine whether the employer has proper disciplinary records and whether the alleged misconduct is genuine and legally sufficient.

Additional documents may also be relevant, particularly where the employment relationship involves cross-border elements. These may include work permit records, assignment letters, project or secondment agreements, group company arrangements, payroll documents, and correspondence showing which entity acted as the actual employer in practice.

Other Claims That May Be Filed Together with Severance Pay

Severance pay is often not the only claim arising from termination. Depending on the circumstances, the employee may also claim notice pay, unused annual leave pay, unpaid salary, overtime pay, national holiday and general holiday pay, unpaid bonuses, and bad-faith compensation.

Notice pay is different from severance pay. It arises where the employment contract is terminated without observing the statutory notice periods. Severance pay depends on the reason and legal form of termination, whereas notice pay depends on whether proper notice was given or paid. Combining all relevant claims in one lawsuit is usually more efficient and helps prevent fragmented proceedings.

Common Mistakes Employees Should Avoid

One of the most common mistakes is signing a resignation letter under pressure. Employers may sometimes ask employees to resign instead of issuing a termination notice. If the employee signs a simple resignation letter, claiming severance pay later may become more difficult.

Another common mistake is signing a release agreement immediately upon termination. Under Turkish law, release agreements concerning employment receivables are subject to strict validity conditions. If these conditions are not met, the release may be invalid; however, signing such documents still creates practical litigation risks.

The third mistake is accepting a severance calculation based only on base salary without checking whether regular benefits should be included. This may significantly reduce the amount payable.

Finally, employees often wait too long before taking action. Limitation periods apply to employment receivables, and delay may also make evidence harder to collect.

Why Legal Review Matters

Severance pay claims under Turkish law require careful legal assessment. The employee must correctly evaluate entitlement, the reason for termination, length of service, wage basis, regular benefits, tax treatment, the mandatory mediation process, and possible litigation claims. Where the employment relationship includes cross-border elements, the analysis may become more complex due to work permits, assignment structures, group company relationships, payroll arrangements, and choice-of-law issues.

For employers operating in Turkey, severance pay compliance is equally important. Incorrect termination procedures, undercalculated severance payments, invalid settlement documents, or failure to comply with mediation and documentation requirements may lead to litigation, interest, and enforcement risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Conclusion

The question of how to obtain severance pay in Turkey cannot be answered only by applying a simple formula. It requires a proper legal assessment of the employee’s length of service, termination reason, wage and benefits, severance pay ceiling, tax treatment, and procedural steps. Even where an employee is substantively entitled to severance pay, an incorrect resignation letter, an invalid settlement, underreported wage records, or missed procedural requirements may cause serious loss of rights.

Where the employment relationship involves cross-border elements, severance pay should be evaluated with particular care because contractual labels, payroll structures, and group company arrangements may not always reflect the legal reality under Turkish employment law. The safest approach is to obtain legal advice before signing termination, resignation, settlement, release, or installment payment documents.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.