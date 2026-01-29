Changes To Minimum Wage, Severance Payments And Administrative Fines In 2026

Each year begins with an adjustment of the minimum wage, severance pay, and administrative fines set out under the Labour Act. This article provides an overview of the 2026 changes, which came into effect on 1 January 2026.

Minimum wage

In 2025 the monthly minimum wage rate was 26,005.50 Turkish liras (gross). As of 1 January 2026, this has increased to 33,030.00 Turkish liras (gross). The new rate applies from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2026.

The minimum wage applies to all employees, regardless of age, industry and experience. The only exception concerns employees who work in underground coal and lignite mines, where the minimum wage must equal at least twice the regular rate.

Severance payments

Subject to certain conditions, employees are entitled to a severance payment equal to one month's salary for each year of service once their employment is terminated. The severance payment per year is capped at a level determined by the government every six months. From 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026, the maximum severance payment has increased from 53,919.68 Turkish lira (gross) to 64,948.77 Turkish lira (gross). The next adjustment to the maximum severance payment will be made on 1 July 2026.

Administrative fines

Turkish Labour Act regulates several administrative fines, including fines for a failure to:

pay the minimum wage;

comply with the rules on working hours and the relevant regulatory provisions;

comply with the rules on annual paid leave;

ensure the equal treatment of employees;

hire disabled persons;

follow collective redundancy procedures.

Administrative fines are also revised once a year. Compared with 2025, the rate of administrative fines in 2026 has increased by 25,49 %.

