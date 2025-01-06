2025 Unemployment Fund Calculation And Amount

Unemployment fund, "or as specified in the law, "unemployment allowance," is a payment provided to individuals who have previously worked as insured and meet all the conditions...

What Is Unemployment Fund (Unemployment Allowance)?

Unemployment fund, "or as specified in the law, "unemployment allowance," is a payment provided to individuals who have previously worked as insured and meet all the conditions specified in Law No. 4447 (In Turkish) to financially support them to prevent income loss when they become unemployed. Unemployment fund is provided to insured individuals for a specific duration and amount during the period of their unemployment, based on certain conditions as specified in the law. The purpose of providing unemployment funds is to ensure that the individual who becomes unemployed can sustain their own and their family's livelihood during the period of unemployment.

What are the Conditions to Fund from Unemployment Allowance?

To be eligible for unemployment fund (unemployment allowance), certain conditions outlined in the Unemployment Insurance Law must be met:

Being unemployed involuntarily and not at fault,

Having been employed for at least 120 days prior to the termination of the employment contract,

Having paid unemployment insurance premiums for at least 600 days within the last three years before the termination of the employment contract,

Applying to the nearest İŞKUR (Turkish Employment Agency) office in person or electronically within 30 days after the termination of the employment contract.

How to Apply for Unemployment Fund (Unemployment Allowance)?

To be eligible for unemployment funds, a person must submit their application within 30 days of their employment contract ending. Applications can be submitted either in person at the closest Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR) location or online at www.iskur.gov.tr. If the application is not submitted within 30 days, the amount of time that passes before submission will be deducted from the total period in which the person is eligible for funds, unless there are extenuating circumstances.

How Long is Unemployment Fund (Unemployment Allowance) Paid?

If the conditions specified in the Law are met, unemployment funds are paid for the following periods within the last three years prior to the termination of the employment contract:

180 days for the insured unemployed who have worked for 600 days and paid unemployment insurance premiums,

240 days for the insured unemployed who have worked for 900 days and paid unemployment insurance premiums,

300 days for the insured unemployed who have worked for 1080 days and paid unemployment insurance premiums.

What Services Are Offered to Those Eligible for Unemployment Fund?

The services offered to insured employees who are eligible for unemployment fund are as follows:

Unemployment fund ( unemployment allowance)

Payment of Health Insurance Premiums

Job search support based on qualifications

Opportunities for vocational development and skill enhancement training

How Much is the Amount of Unemployment Fund for 2025?

Unemployment fund (unemployment allowance) is calculated as 40% of the daily average gross earnings, taking into account the monthly prime earnings of the insured individual in the last four months of work. The amount of unemployment fund (unemployment allowance) cannot exceed 80% of the gross amount of the monthly minimum wage. Unemployment fund (unemployment allowance) is not subject to any tax or deduction other than stamp tax.

Calculation of the Monthly Unemployment Fund (Unemployment Allowance) for 2025:

How much is the unemployment fund as of January 2025?

Monthly Average of Prime Earnings for the Last 4 Months Amount of Unemployment Allowance Calculated Stamp Tax Rate Amount of Unemployment Allowance Minimum Wage Employee for the last 4 months of 2025 26,005.50 TRY 10,402.20 TRY 0,00759 10,323.25 TRY Employee with 30,000.00 TRY for the Last 4 Months 30,000.00 TRY 12,000.00 TRY 0,00759 11,908.92 TRY Employee with 60,000.00 TRY for the Last 4 Months 60,000.00 TRY 24,000.00 (*) 0,00759 20,646.49 TRY

(*) This is how the amount of monthly unemployment fund to be paid to the insured unemployed was calculated because the unemployment fund amount cannot exceed 80% of the gross amount of the monthly minimum wage.

When Is Unemployment Fund Paid?

Individuals who apply for unemployment funds (unemployment allowance) can expect their applications to be processed by the end of the month following their application month. Payments for unemployment funds are made to the individual on the 5th day of each month. It is important to note that receiving funds earlier than the scheduled date is subject to the discretion of the Minister of Labor and Social Security.

Insured unemployed individuals receive their payments through bank accounts provided to the Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR) using the International Bank Account Number (IBAN). However, if the provided account numbers are incomplete or incorrect, payments will be made through the nearest PTTBank (In Turkish) branch.

Under What Circumstances is Unemployment Fund Suspended?

The circumstances under which unemployment funds are suspended are governed by Article 52 of the Unemployment Insurance Law No. 4447. As per the law, when insured individuals receive unemployment funds:

The individual who refuses a job offered by İŞKUR that matches their occupation and is closely aligned with the wages and working conditions of their previous job and is located within the boundaries of their municipality of residence without any justifiable reason,

The individual who is found to be employed in a wage-earning employment or receiving an old-age pension from the Social Security Institution (pensioner) while receiving unemployment fund,

The individual who declines vocational development, acquisition, and training offered by İŞKUR without a justifiable reason or does not continue after acceptance,

The allowances of insured unemployed individuals who, without any justifiable reason, fail to respond to İŞKUR calls on time and do not provide the requested information and documents within the deadline are cut off.

However, the payments are resumed once these conditions expire. The payment duration cannot exceed the initial entitlement period.

What are the Points to Consider When Receiving Unemployment Fund (Unemployment Allowance)?

Individuals who are entitled to unemployment fund (unemployment allowance) should pay attention to the following situations during the period of receiving the allowance:

Change of residence address,

Receiving an old-age pension from any social security institution,

Being granted sick leave or being drafted into military service by an authorized healthcare institution,

Traveling abroad,

Starting in a new job,

Reinstatement to work by a court order.

In such cases, it must be reported to the nearest İŞKUR unit or Alo170 within 15 days.

Unemployed insured individuals who fund from unemployment funds must repay overpayments caused by their own fault or incomplete/incorrect information, along with legal interest.

Can Individuals Fund From Healthcare Services While Receiving Unemployment Fund?

An individual who receives unemployment fund (unemployment allowance) can fund from General Health Insurance for the duration of the unemployment fund. Additionally, any dependents of this person who is entitled to receive unemployment fund are also covered by the General Health Insurance.

What Documents are Required When Applying for Unemployment Fund (Unemployment Allowance)?

The documents required when applying for unemployment fund are as follows:

Notification of Termination of Employment (eligible through e-Devlet)

Unemployment fund letter

Unemployment fund application form (eligible through e-Devlet)

National ID card

Can Unemployment Fund be Restarted?

Under Article 50 of Law No. 4447 on Unemployment Insurance:

"An insured individual who returns to work before completing their entitlement period for unemployment funds and becomes unemployed again without meeting the conditions required by the law to receive funds will still be entitled to their previous funds. However, if they become unemployed again while meeting the conditions specified by the law, they will only receive funds for the duration of the new entitlement."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.