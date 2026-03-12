Administrative Fine Amounts And Consumer Arbitration Committee Application Limit In The Consumer Protection Law Increased For 2026

Communiqué on Administrative Monetary Penalties to be Applied in 2026 Pursuant to Article 77 of Consumer Protection Law no. 6502 ("Communiqué") Published in the Official Gazette No. 33116 dated 23 December 2025.

The monetary limits and administrative fines for consumer transactions effective from 2026 have been updated with an increase of 25.49% based on the 2025 revaluation rate.

Within this scope, the Consumer Arbitration Committee application limit, which was set at TRY 149,000 for 2025, will be applied as TRY 186,000 in 2026, and Provincial or District Consumer Arbitration Committees will have jurisdiction over disputes below this amount.

With the Communiqué, administrative fines stipulated in Consumer Protection Law no. 6502 ("Law") have been determined to be valid until 31 December 2026.

Pursuant to the Communiqué:

An administrative fine of TRY 3,973 in case of violation of the certification obligation by the seller, provider or manufacturer, or in case of delivery of defective goods and services,

An administrative fine of TRY 3,922 in case of failure to issue a warranty certificate, use of unfair terms in consumer contracts, or failure to provide legible safety information,

An administrative fine of TRY 19,827 in case of failure to provide pre-contractual information in distance sales contracts,

An administrative fine ranging from TRY 22,329 to TRY 31,902,048 in case of violation of obligations regarding consumer credit and housing finance contracts,

An administrative fine of TRY 198,656 in case of violation of obligations regarding consumer awareness,

An administrative fine ranging from TRY 99,339 to TRY 39,916,524 in case of providing deceptive or misleading information in advertisements,

An administrative fine ranging from TRY 108,370 to TRY 10,837,065 in case of commercial practices that are contrary to professional diligence, deceptive or aggressive,

An administrative fine ranging from TRY 99,315 to TRY 6,380,408 in case of failure to provide after-sales services and maintain spare parts,

An administrative fine ranging from TRY 90,308 to TRY 19,141,229 in case of violation of existing prohibitions regarding certain products or types of advertisements and violation of product placement rules

is stipulated.

The Communiqué will enter into force on 1 January 2026.

Please see this link for the full text of the Communiqué (only in Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.